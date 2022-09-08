Fifty years ago, the Owensboro Catholic High School football team made history, and this week, those former Aces are coming together once again in celebration and remembrance.
With Catholic set to host Owensboro at Steele Stadium Friday night, former players, cheerleaders, coaches and more are looking back to the first time the Aces ever beat the Red Devils — a 13-7 conquest on Sept. 1, 1972.
“This was originally just going to be about eight guys getting together,” said Steve Castlen, a senior defensive back on the 1972-73 team who now lives in Atlanta. “All of a sudden, it’s grown. We’ve got about 35 people coming on Thursday night, and then Friday we’re going to take a tour of Catholic High before the game. Then we’ll tailgate out there and all be introduced at halftime, it’ll be really nice.
“It’s remarkable the excitement people have over this. It was 50 years ago, and it was a big thing when it happened.”
Castlen fondly remembers the night Catholic, which started playing football in 1949, defeated OHS for the first time — mainly because it was one of the only reasons he suited up for his senior season.
“I’m the youngest of seven kids — five brothers — and all of them played football,” he said. “Every year they’d get up, play (Owensboro) Senior High, almost beat them sometimes but then this would happen or that would happen and they’d lose.
“The only reason I played football that year was to beat Senior High.”
The details of the game are fuzzy, of course, but the feeling of exhilaration was never forgotten.
“It was a very defining moment that will forever be etched in our minds and hearts because of the significance of it,” said Bill Jones, a senior center on that squad. “Owensboro Catholic, back then, was always kind of a doormat in a lot of ways, athletically. I’m sure we definitely would’ve been considered the underdog.
“It was something that, for Steve and I and other members of the team, if you asked us to give one defining moment from our career of playing in high school, I’d have to say that would be it for a large percentage of us.”
The football team isn’t the only group celebrating a big victory, either.
The Owensboro Catholic cheerleading squad also finished first in the state competition in back-to-back years in 1972 and 1973, and several former members will be on hand to enjoy the festivities.
“We were a bunch of really hard workers going up against schools in Louisville with all kinds of gymnastics and things like that, but we were known for our precision,” said Barbie Berry Howard, a former OCHS cheerleading captain. “We worked very hard, and it paid off.
“I live here in town, and when I see people that were cheerleaders with me, we’re still very close. We had a big goal and everyone felt the same about it. You just remain close with those people, especially since we had such a small class at Catholic High.”
As the Aces’ 1972-73 football campaign continued after defeating OHS in the second game of the season, Catholic strung together wins over Madisonville, Henderson County, Henderson City, Evansville Memorial, Louisville DeSales and others, as well as a 3-0 mark against City-County rivals. By the time the dust settled that year, Catholic finished 10-1 — the only loss coming in a 39-14 home defeat to Union County in front of more than 7,000 fans, according to reports, despite a torrential downpour that wreaked havoc on the OCHS passing game.
“Of all the games, they beat us on Homecoming in driving rain,” Jones said, with a laugh. “It was raining so hard, they thought we wouldn’t be able to play the game. We had what would’ve been considered, for 50 years ago, a pass-oriented offense. We threw the ball quite a bit. In a driving rainstorm, though, you weren’t going to do that.
“They whipped our butts pretty good. It was our only loss, but they also happened to be in our region and since they beat us, they went to the playoffs. It was still an unbelievable season.”
“I just remember how good our team was,” he commented. “Kenny Flaspoehler could play quarterback for any high school team in the country. We had David Mattingly at wide receiver, Bill Jones at center, Glenn Self — we had some really good, strong players.
“Before the game — it was unlike anything I imagined — because there was no doubt in our minds that we were going to win.”
And now, 50 years later, it’s something still worth celebrating.
“People are coming out of the woodwork to come to this,” Castlen said. “I was in the Army for 33 years and I get back and forth to Owensboro some, but I don’t really get to see a lot of folks. This thing has turned into a huge reunion and quite the social thing. It’s really brought together a community of folks who are really having a good time with all of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.