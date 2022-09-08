Fifty years ago, the Owensboro Catholic High School football team made history, and this week, those former Aces are coming together once again in celebration and remembrance.

With Catholic set to host Owensboro at Steele Stadium Friday night, former players, cheerleaders, coaches and more are looking back to the first time the Aces ever beat the Red Devils — a 13-7 conquest on Sept. 1, 1972.

