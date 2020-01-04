Former DCHS, UK legend Hogg dies

Houston Hogg, one of four African-American football players at Kentucky who helped break the Southeastern Conference color line in the late-1960s, died Thursday. He was 71.
Hogg, from Hazard, moved to Owensboro in the late-1960s and played at Daviess County High School before going to UK.
But it was how Hogg treated people off the field that stood out as much as his athletic achievements.
"Houston was the typle of guy that was a father, a grandfather, a friend, to a lot of people," said Jacques Williams, a former star at Owensboro Catholic whose family was neighbors with Hogg's family for years. "Anyone that met him, it would be like you'd known him all his life. He was genuine."
The former Wildcats running back and defensive back entered Kentucky with Wilbur Hackett in 1967, a year after Nate Northington and Greg Page arrived in Lexington to become the first black players to enroll at an SEC school. Hogg played freshman football the season Northington made his historic varsity debut for the Wildcats on Sept. 23, 1967, and he played his first SEC game a week later against Mississippi. Northington's SEC debut came a day after Page died from a neck injury sustained in practice that summer.
For his career, Hogg rushed 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and he lettered in 1969 and 1970. Hogg and his three teammates were honored for their groundbreaking courage and achievements in September 2016 with a statue outside the Wildcats' training facility. The four players also received the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award at the 2017 SEC football championship game.
The Wildcats' 2019 season opener against Toledo was designated Houston Hogg Day, and he served as honorary team captain.
Paul Martin played at Owensboro Catholic at the same time Hogg played for DC, then the two were teammates at UK.
"Houston gave it everything he had," Martin said. "The guy had a lot of grit. He was a hard worker."
At the time they signed with UK, football signess would go to a UK basketball game and be introduced to the crowd.
"Houston rode up there with my parents and I," said Martin, who also recalled Hogg's competitiveness. "I remember when Daviess County beat Owensboro, Houston was sick at that game, had a high fever, and he scored the winning touchdown. He was a tough kid."
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said in the release that Hogg's contributions "go well beyond the football field" and "his pioneering legacy will live on for generations." He praised his work with foster children "for whom he gave exceptional care."
Scott Hogg, a nephew, estimated his uncle helped around 200 foster children during his adult lifetime.
"The biggest thing was his heart," said Scott Hogg, a standout multisport athlete at Owensboro High School during the 1980s and currently an assistant coach with the OHS football program. "He had a ton of nephews and nieces, and he had another family with his foster kids. He took care of them like they were his own. I wondered how he did it.
"They'd all come back, at Christmas time, any holiday, they'd come through all the time. They'd bring their kids to meet him. He was just a great man. He was big in my life."
The influence Houston Hogg had on a generation of young athletes and kids from all over was profound.
"He had a huge influence," Scott Hogg said. "We had an athletic family. For my age he was one of the first athletes, me and my cousins were all the same age, and he was one of first athletes we looked up to, and we wanted to be like him."
Williams can't think of a time that Houston Hogg wasn't around football, at all levels, in the Owensboro area.
"I would see him at the Pop Warner games, at the high school games, and he was in a wheelchair," Williams said. "He loved the game, he loved his children, the ones he had as foster kids. The love he gave, the second chance he gave to children who didn't have a father, was huge."
Martin also marveled at all the children Houston helped.
"He had a great football career, and a great career as a person," Martin said. "Adopting all those kids, giving them refuge, the time and effort he gave to them to have a chance in life."
Dion Dull was among several former high school athletes who praised Houston Hogg on social media Friday.
"More than a football player," Dull wrote. "True father figure for all the inner city kids that knew him, made us feel like one of his own when he didn't have to."
Houston Hogg didn't do it for the acclaim, although he gained plenty of that later in his life.
In 2018, Hogg was recognized at Friday After 5 and inducted into the Owensboro Walk of Fame.
"Owensboro can be proud," Williams said. "He's an inspiration for the city; everybody knew the family. You wanted to emulate him. At the time he was going to UK, it couldn't have been easy. He was a man of faith, and he put that into practice.
"The guy had a lot to give. God blessed him, and he spread the love."
Arrangements for Houston Hogg are pending.
