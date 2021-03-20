Former Kentucky Wesleyan College wide receiver Keelan Cole has signed a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.
Cole was a free agent after spending the last four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and during his time in Jacksonville became a key contributor. In four seasons, he hauled in 159 receptions for 2,242 yards with 12 touchdowns and added a touchdown as a punt returner.
Cole, 27, had his best season in 2020, when he caught 55 passes for 642 yards and five scores.
He’ll join a group of wide receivers in New York that includes Jamison Crowder, former Tennessee Titan Corey Davis and Josh Doctson, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.