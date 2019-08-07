Football programs in Owensboro-Daviess County have an assortment of former players who have come back as assistant coaches.
Owensboro High School leads the list with Drew Hall, Scott Hogg, Blake Roberts and Nick Locher as assistant varsity coaches. All four had significant levels of success with the Red Devils over several decades.
Daviess County has Jordan Leach and Darrius Crite as assistant coaches. Both were quarterbacks at Daviess County, with Crite also playing receiver and running back.
Apollo added former standout running back Greg Fountain with second-year head coach Phillip Hawkins.
Owensboro Catholic also has Logan Cart in his first season working for second-year head coach Jason Morris. Cart was a standout lineman for the Aces.
Head coaches for all four teams felt like it was important to have assistant coaches who had been in their respective programs before.
"For sure, especially in high school football, you want to try and get as many loyal, hard-working, high-character guys to come back in the program," Morris said. "He's very good with strength and conditioning, and teaching details with technique."
George Randolph has been a long-time assistant coach with Catholic football, where he also played.
OHS has long fostered having guys who played for the Red Devils to be assistant coaches.
"It's a very valuable, very unique thing," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "Not only is it good on a day-to-day basis, but it speaks volumes about the program, the school, the pride and tradition here that they want to come back and be a part of the program as coaches.
"It means a lot to our kids, to see guys who were alums out there on the field. Drew Hall and Scott Hogg grew up getting ready to play football in July and August, dreaming of Rash Stadium glory, wanting to beat Bowling Green. It gives us credibility with the kids, they grew up in the same neighborhoods."
Hall, Hogg, Roberts and Locher all work at the high school, according to Fallin.
"The kids don't just see them at practice, they see them in the halls, too," Fallin said. "It brings great continuity to our program and to our school."
Locher was quarterback for the 2014 OHS football team that lost in the Class 4-A state championship game to Highlands. Hogg was an all-state defensive lineman for some very good OHS teams in the late 1980s.
"The kids ask a lot of questions, they know I played for Owensboro," Hogg said. "What was it like when I played? Did you have this kind of uniforms? They'll ask me about particular players, how they compare to players now. They see people who were in the system are coming back, they see the importance of it, how it impacted us.
"I tell the story all the time, I know what football did for me. Joe Prince started coaching when I was a junior, senior in high school, but I remember what he did for me then. I still carry those things over. You coach how you were coached."
At Apollo, Hawkins thought it was important to bring back a standout former player like Fountain to be an assistant. Fountain had been coaching football at Burns Middle School before moving to Apollo the last two seasons.
"Me not being from the community made it a little tough coming in anyway," Hawkins said. "If you can get a coach in that believes everything about Apollo is right, loves the school and the program, is knowledgable about the sport, you can't go wrong. You've got one of the better players that came through this building, coaching a mile away at the middle school. You get him here, it's a huge value."
Fountain knows it's a big deal for someone of his stature in the football history of Apollo to come back and be a coach.
"I'm living out the dream right now," Fountain said. "At the end of the day you want to be home, you want to be at a place where you felt you built a foundation. I can give other kids the knowledge I got coming through here. They see I sat in the same locker room, went out the same doors, played on the same field. When I put the passion into it, they feel it also."
Fountain played and excelled for four years at Campbellsville University.
"I feel like a lot of kids believe in me, I'm glad to be home," Fountain said.
DC head coach Matt Brannon said he felt old with how long Leach has been coaching, after Leach and Crite both played for Brannon.
"They were players for me who had some success, we had a special relationship as a coach and player," Brannon said. "To extend that, it's a really cool feeling. Jordan picked up some things along the way, continued to study. They've taken things they learned and meshed them together. Jordan has had a hand in our offense since day one."
