University of Kentucky do-it-all junior athlete Lynn Bowden headlines four Wildcats who were named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference First Team on Monday.
Bowden was selected as the SEC's all-purpose player of the year, while center Drake Jackson, offensive guard Logan Stenberg and punter Max Duffy were also recognized for their contributions.
Bowden moved from wide receiver and played the Wildcats' final six games as their starting quarterback due to injuries, as Kentucky coaches completely revamped the offense. Bowden led UK with 1,282 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 330 passing yards and two TDs through the air.
Despite only catching passes in the Wildcats' first five games, Bowden still led Kentucky with 30 receptions for 348 yards and a TD.
On Monday, Bowden announced on social media that he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, but will still play in the Belk Bowl Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"We are very proud of Lynn and are excited for what his future holds in the NFL," UK coach Mark Stoops said. "What he's done for this team this season is nothing short of amazing. He deserves a lot of credit because he's sacrificed his reps at wide receiver, a position he will more than likely play in the NFL. It's not easy doing what he's doing.
"It just proves how tough-minded, how versatile a player he has become, and I think he will excel in the NFL for a long time."
Jackson, a redshirt junior, has started 32 consecutive games and was named the SEC co-offensive lineman of the week after the Cats racked up 401 yards against Vanderbilt on Nov. 16. Stenberg, a senior, has started 38 straight games for UK.
Jackson and Drake were part of the Kentucky offensive line that became a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for the country's top offensive line. Along the way, the Cats' line earned the nickname "The Big Blue Wall" for their efforts.
Duffy, a junior from Perth, Australia, leads the nation with 48.6 yards per game. The Ray Guy Award finalist landed 24 of his 47 punts inside the 25-yard-line, with 22 punts of 50-plus yards and a season-long of 70 yards.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team.
The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC's coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., as selected by a 28-member media panel. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown.
Burrow, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, was one of three players from LSU's high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors. The others were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. LSU (13-0) returns to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.
Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is on pace to break the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season completion percentage record owned by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his attempts in 2008.
He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns -- both SEC single-season records -- with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.
"The best thing about Joe is he's a team player," Orgeron said after the SEC championship game. "All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list."
Chase has caught 73 passes for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns, leading all FBS players in the latter two categories. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Stingley, who is tied for second among all FBS players in passes defended, has six interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Brown has 50 overall tackles, 12 ½ tackles for loss and four sacks for No. 9 Auburn.
No. 9 Alabama had five first-team picks and 11 overall all-SEC selections to lead all teams in both categories. LSU had four first-team selections and 10 overall picks.
Alabama's first-team selections included cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, safety Xavier McKinney, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
No player who earned first-team all-SEC honors last year was selected for the honor this year.
LSU safety Grant Delpit, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Texas A&M punter Braden Mann and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were second-team selections this season after making the first team last year. Tagovailoa was the SEC offensive player of the year last season.
Brown, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas were second-team picks last year who moved up to the first team this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.