By the Messenger-Inquirer
Four-star wide receiver and heralded recruit Barion Brown has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.
The 6-foot-1, 173-pound Nashville native selected UK over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others.
Recruiting service 247Sports rates Brown as the fourth-best athlete in his class and the third-best player in Tennessee. His .9478 composite rating is the highest of any skills player to sign with UK since the system’s creation in the early 2000s.
As a senior this season, Brown rushed for 756 yards and seven touchdowns on 62 carries, along with 25 receptions for 372 yards and four scores — all in only seven games of action.
Brown’s commitment helped boost UK to the No. 14-rated class for 2022, according to 247Sports. He’ll join a group of commits that includes four-star Frederick Douglass wideout Dane Key and Syracuse transfer Taj Harris.
