GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky's 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday.

Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

