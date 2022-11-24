GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky's 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday.
Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Kevin Cross led the Green Wave (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jaylen Forbes added 14 points and two steals for Tulane. In addition, Collin Holloway had 13 points.
Frampton scored 11 points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into the break trailing 34-29. Western Kentucky outscored Tulane by 11 points in the second half. Diagne led the way with 11 second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
