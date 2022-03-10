LEXINGTON — Mallorie Veal led all scorers with 13 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Henderson County fell 46-43 to Franklin County in the first round of the girls KHSAA state basketball tournament Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Graci Risley finished with 12 points for the Lady Colonels, who close their season at 24-5. Jarie Thomas added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Patience Laster finished with 12 points for Franklin County (28-7), and Jazmin Chambers tallied 10 points. Nevaeh Carter and Jhaven Meade grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Franklin County advances to face Southwestern in Friday’s quarterfinals.
SOUTHWESTERN 67, NO. 2 McCRACKEN COUNTY 56Payton Acey scored 16 points with eight rebounds, and Makayla Noritis and Kinsley Molden added 15 points apiece as the Warriors stunned second-ranked McCracken County in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Ayden Smiddy chipped in 11 points and six assists for Southwestern (26-7), which outscored McCracken County 18-9 in the third quarter.
Destiny Thomas recorded 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (31-2).
Caroline Sivills and Claire Johnson chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Warriors will take on Franklin County in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
NO. 5 BULLITT EAST 67, BETHLEHEM 50Gracie Merkle posted game-highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds to power the Lady Chargers to a first-round win in the state tournament.
Lilly Reid tallied 21 points and five assists for Bullitt East (31-4), which pulled away in the second half after leading 21-19 at intermission.
Emma Filiatreau scored 14 points for Bethlehem (23-8), and Carlie Thurmond chipped in 11 points with six assists.
Bullitt East will square off against Meade County (29-6) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
