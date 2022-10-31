61_221030MWSU29_CW.JPG

CJ Fredrick launches a jumper for Kentucky against Missouri Western State on Sunday.

 UK Athletics/Chet White

LEXINGTON — The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats opened its two-game preseason slate with a 56-38 victory over the Missouri Western State Griffons at Rupp Arena.

UK’s offensive struggles and defensive success came just five days after head coach John Calipari claimed its offense was further ahead in its development process than its defense during his annual media day press conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.