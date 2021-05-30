When the University of Kentucky football team takes the field this fall, the expectation is for the Wildcats to see a full-capacity crowd in the seats of Kroger Field.
Last year, the 61,000-seat stadium was limited to just 20% capacity — around 12,200 spectators — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were able to tailgate, but they also had to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing inside the stadium. The Cats finished the regular season 4-6, including a 3-2 mark at home, against an SEC-only schedule before going on to defeat North Carolina State, 23-21, in the Gator Bowl.
According to UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart, the 2021 football season will be a much different picture.
“Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach (Mark) Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” Barnhart said. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”
The Wildcats will play seven home games, including the first three contests of the year, starting with a Sept. 4 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, with the game being broadcast on the SEC Network.
On Sept. 11, UK will host conference foe Missouri at 6:30 p.m. CT in another SEC Network broadcast. It will be the first SEC matchup of the season and the league’s only head-to-head game until the following week when Alabama plays Florida and Georgia takes on South Carolina.
The Wildcats’ contest against Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sept. 18 will also start at 11 a.m. CT, but the broadcast will only be available online through ESPN Plus or SEC Network Plus.
In addition to regular game day activities resuming, fans will also be allowed to purchase as many tickets as they like. Last year, that number was reduced to limit crowd sizes. Kickoff times and broadcast information for the rest of UK’s games will be announced at a later date.
UK is expected to bounce back following last season’s sub-.500 regular season, especially following what coach Mark Stoops considers “a very successful spring.”
“I’m just pleased with this group,” said Stoops, preparing for his eighth season in Lexington. “I like this team. I like the way they work and compete, and they’ve got a really good attitude. I feel like we’ve got a lot of good pieces in place.”
Helping to prove Stoops’ point, eight Wildcats were picked for the 2021 Athlon Preseason All-SEC teams.
Senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named first-team offense, senior defensive end Josh Paschal was named to the second-team defense, and junior running back Chris Rodriguez, junior all-purpose player Wan’Dale Robinson and senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner all landed on the third-team offense. Others selected were senior safety Yusuf Corker (third-team defense), senior linebacker DeAndre Square (fourth-team defense) and senior punt returner Josh Ali (fourth-team specialists).
