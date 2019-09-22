Fusco playing role well for Catholic

Joe Fusco is getting it done for an Owensboro Catholic High School boys' soccer team that is slowly but surely moving in the right direction.
A three-year starter, Fusco understands and is comfortable with his role in the Aces program -- and he plays it exceedingly well.
"I'm the playmaker and goal-scorer," said Fusco, a dynamic 5-foot-10, 135-pound junior. "I played midfield as a freshman and sophomore, but I'm attacking from a forward position now."
And he's making the most of it.
Fusco went into the weekend as the Aces' leading scorer by a wide margin -- his 15 goals putting him 10 in front of anyone else on the team. He also has dished two assists.
"His technical ability is excellent," OCHS head coach Andy Donohoe said of Fusco. "His desire and intensity are very special, and his work rate is incredible.
"Through the years, Joe has grown into his role well, and he's been nothing short of fantastic for us this season."
And, Fusco began displaying his potential for the Aces very early on.
As a freshman in 2017, he scored six goals to rank second on the squad, while also dishing a team-high five assists.
Last fall, as a sophomore, Fusco scored eight goals to again rank second on the team, and he again paced the Aces in scoring passes with 13.
Fusco began playing organized soccer in youth leagues at the age of 3, then began playing club ball for Owensboro United at 11. In addition, he's played futsal -- a popular indoor derivative of soccer -- at Sports Tutor in Owensboro.
He has harbored a lifelong passion for soccer.
"I love the competition, and to me, it's a lot more fun when it's a tight game," Fusco said. "I like it when we are all working together and playing to the best of our ability -- and I really get fired up when we score."
Fusco's unselfish approach is not lost on Donohoe.
"Joe's all about the team," Donohoe said. "All he cares about is us being successful."
And, despite Catholic's 0-6 record against 9th District competition this season, Fusco fully believes the Aces are on the right track.
"We can score quick goals on counter-attacks," he said. "Our team has a lot of intensity and works hard.
"I think moving forward, the keys for us will be to maintain our intensity, shore up our defense with good communication and focus, and work together constantly -- if we do all this, we're going to be all right."
