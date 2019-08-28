Joe Fusco scored four goals to drive visiting Owensboro Catholic past Hopkins County Central 6-2 in a boys' high school soccer match on Tuesday at Mortons Gap.
Lance Dickens and Cole Blandford also scored goals for the Aces (3-2).
Austin Martin led Catholic with two assists, with Dickens, Fusco and Luke Payne also adding scoring passes.
Aces goalkeeper Landon Reffitt made two saves.
HENDERSON COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO 3
The Red Devils got goals from Kevin Payne, Hser Thaw and Josh Head during a loss in Henderson.
Assists for OHS (3-3-1) came from Grayson McFarland and Andrew Saltsman.
Henderson County (3-1-2) scored on a penalty kick by David Gonzalez with 16 seconds remaining to take the win.
GIRLS' SOCCEROHIO COUNTY 6, HOPKINSVILLE 0
Carley Embry scored three goals to lift visiting Ohio County to a shutout victory over the Lady Tigers in Hopkinsville.
Kinsey Embry scored two goals and Maci Tichenor also scored for the Lady Eagles (3-1), who got assists from Kendra Calloway and Ella Gaddis.
OCHS goalkeeper Gracie Hall was credited with eight saves.
VOLLEYBALLAPOLLO TOPS BOWLING GREEN
The E-Gals held off the Lady Purples 25-11, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20 at home.
Brylee Rhodes led Apollo with 10 blocks and eight kills, while Whitley Chambers recorded 12 kills and Anslee Hopewell contributed 13 assists, 12 digs and six aces.
Talasie Satterfield added five kills and eight assists for the E-Gals (6-1), with Hallie Wilson making 17 digs.
OHIO COUNTY WINS AT OHS
Ohio County defeated host Owensboro 25-23, 28-30, 25-21, 25-19.
Anna Law led the Lady Eagles with 13 kills, with Kaitlyn Sampson adding 10 kills and Adrianna Joiner adding six kills. Camryn Kennedy had 18 assists and Caroline Law had 15 assists for Ohio County (3-2).
Lainey Hayden led OHS (3-6) with eight kills, 12 assists, three blocks and two aces, Myakel Winstead finished with seven kills and two blocks, and Krystell Pappas had six kills with two aces. Armanda Pappas added four kills with five assists, with Mia Covington chipping in four kills and three helpers.
LADY RAIDERS EDGE EDMONSON COUNTY
Whitesville Trinity stormed back late for a 17-25, 24-26, 25-7, 25-13, 15-10 win at home.
Morgan Kinsey led the Lady Raiders (3-4) with 17 kills and seven digs, with Hannah Nash adding 11 kills and four digs. Cassidy Morris recorded nine kills, seven blocks and two digs, and Josie Aull dished out 30 assists with five digs.
Other contributors for Trinity included Avery Barnett (three kills, three digs, two assists), Jenna McDowell (three kills), Taylor Pedley (13 digs), Abby Payne (11 digs), Madi Edge (11 digs) and Josie Booker (five digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.