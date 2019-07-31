Future appears bright for Bombers

For the second year in a row, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers finished as runners-up in the Kentucky American Legion Baseball State Tournament.
The Bombers fell to Lyon County in its postseason opener last week in Eddyville, but the double-elimination format allowed them to capture wins over Ashland, Shelbyville and Oldham County and advance out of the consolation bracket. However, another matchup against Lyon County in the championship game Saturday ended Post 9's season.
By all accounts, it was a successful finish to a year that started off a little rocky.
"It was a slow start to the season, and we had some things that happened to us that put us in the hole with our record early on," said Bombers manager Matt Freeman, whose squad finished 11-15 overall. "In the second half of the season, the kids began to gel and we got a lot of production out of the middle of our order. Going into the state tournament, we were playing our best baseball.
"It was a great way to end the season, becoming runner-up for the second season in a row. You want to win the championship, ultimately, but from where we started to where we ended, it was very rewarding."
Soon, however, Freeman wants to help the Bombers take their next step towards winning a state title.
"As a coaching staff, we've got to continue to recruit really good players, and we've got to do a good job of prepping them to play the level of talent that they're playing," he said. "Two years in a row, Lyon County has had a very stout lineup, and obviously when they have two or three pitchers than can shut anybody down, it makes it a tough uphill climb.
"I think if we keep doing what we're doing, we'll eventually break through."
Though the current iteration of the Bombers has only been around for four years, Freeman and his staff feel like they've built a solid foundation for things to come -- and it all starts with attracting local talent that may otherwise prefer to play travel ball or participate in other activities during the summer.
"We're still getting the top-level talent in the area," Freeman said, "and we're doing that by offering these kids an inexpensive place to play baseball for the summer. ... With our program, kids pay a very minimal amount of money. They get to play at a fantastic facility, and I think they get top-notch coaching while they're there."
It's not uncommon for the Bombers to attract college scouts from throughout the area, either.
"We usually send our schedule out to 25 or 30 college coaches, and we invite every one of them to come out," Freeman said. "We usually see one or two guys at every game. With those relationships, we're able to help kids get into places like USI and Kentucky State and Brescia. We've been really successful with that."
The Bombers are also expecting to benefit from the creation of its Junior American Legion, the Owensboro Post 9 Warriors 17U team. The Warriors went just 3-16 this season, in their first year of existence, but the future remains bright for both programs.
"It was the first year of the junior team, which we direly needed," Freeman said. "We hope we can cultivate the talent that was there, and hopefully when those kids get older, we can bring them up to play with us."
