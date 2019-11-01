Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Apollo 3-6, Owensboro Catholic 8-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Owensboro Catholic won 33-30 at Apollo.
What's at stake: City-County bragging rights.
Where's the edge: The Aces will continue to put the ball into the hands of state-leading quarterback Drew Hartz. The 6-foot-3 senior has thrown for 3,140 yards while competing 73.1% of his passes, with 44 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Catholic senior wide receiver Hagan Edge is Hartz's top target, as he ranks fourth across all classifications with 1,086 yards and a state-topping 19 TDs. Apollo, meanwhile, is powered by lightning-quick running back Harold Hogg. The 5-10 junior is seventh in the commonwealth with 1,799 rushing yards to go with 17 TDs.
Henderson County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 8-1, Henderson County 7-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9
Last year's game: Owensboro won 35-21 in Henderson.
What's at stake: Red Devils closing strong with a rivalry victory.
Where's the edge: OHS continues to sport the third-best defense in the state (5.7 ppg), with an offense that can put up points in a hurry. Red Devils sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,879 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions, to go along with a team-high seven rushing scores. Wimsatt's top downfield threats include junior Treyvon Tinsley (42 catches, 659 yards, nine TDs) and senior Tyren Hayden (29 catches, 513 yards, eight TDs). Henderson County is paced by senior running back Logan Green (992 yards, six TDs).
Warren East at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 4-5, Warren East 4-5.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Panthers getting back to .500.
Where's the edge: Daviess County, coming off monumental wins over Henderson County and Apollo, will continue its potent rushing attack behind the efforts of Shane Riley. The 5-foot-10 senior has racked up 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns on 161 carries. Freshman running back Bryson Parm enters following last week's 168-yard, three-touchdown performance against Apollo. Warren East, on a two-game losing skid, is led by dual-threat quarterback Nolan Ford, who has thrown for 1,107 yards and 10 TDs with eight picks, to go with 760 rushing yards and 13 scores.
Breckinridge County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Hancock County 3-6, Breckinridge County 5-4.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Hancock County won 14-8 in Harned.
What's at stake: Hornets building momentum for playoffs.
Where's the edge: Hancock County, looking to end a two-game losing streak, will continue its run-based offense against the visiting Fighting Tigers. The Hornets have been led by freshman Xander Early, who has rushed for 772 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Tristan Robbins has recorded 368 rushing yards and five TDs, including 127 yards and a score in last week's matchup against McLean County. Freshman quarterback Cole Dixon has five rushing TDs, as well. Breck signal-caller Gavin Dowell is also a dual threat, with 12 total TDs.
Webster County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: McLean County 5-4, Webster County 3-6.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: McLean County won 72-33 in Dixon.
What's at stake: Cougars winning sixth of their last seven games.
Where's the edge: McLean County features a pair of rushers with more than 700 yards apiece -- junior Andrew Munster (737 yards, 14 TDs) and senior Peyton Caraway (729 yards, six TDs) -- while senior Landen Capps (609 yards, six TDs) is also one of the Cougars' top threats. As a linebacker, Munster has also recorded 147 tackles, which puts him second in the state in stops. Brady Dame is one of the top defensive backs in Kentucky, with five interceptions. Webster County will look to snap a three-game losing skid.
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Muhlenberg County 3-6, Ballard Memorial 1-8.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Mustangs building playoff momentum.
Where's the edge: Muhlenberg County will look to cap off its regular season with a victory before heading into a first-round Class 5-A matchup against Owensboro. The Mustangs, coming off of last week's 49-8 home loss to Grayson County, have been paced by a rushing attack that includes Jamie Bullock (337 yards, two TDs), Winky Drake (289 yards, five TDs) and Caden Revelette (273 yards, two TDs). The Bombers of Ballard Memorial enter on a three-game losing skid and have been outscored 145-12 during that stretch.
Ohio County at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: Ohio County 3-6, Butler County 1-8.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Ohio County won 20-2 in Hartford.
What's at stake: Eagles ending season on a positive note.
Where's the edge: Ohio County, which is eliminated from postseason contention, has a chance to bounce back in its regular-season finale. Junior running back Q'Daryius Jennings leads the Eagles with 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Since taking over starting quarterback duties three games ago, senior Tanner Batts has thrown for 575 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. The Bears are led by quarterback Jagge Henderson, who has thrown for 1,538 yards with 12 TDs and 12 picks. He also has seven rushing scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.