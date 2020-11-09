Entering the 2020 high school football season, Hancock County’s Luke Garrison had a clear vision for what he wanted out of his senior campaign.
“Personally, for this year, I was looking at taking on that leadership role,” said Garrison, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound linebacker. “I don’t really go off of stats. I want success for the team — that was my goal. So it was about, ‘How can I, as a player, help my teammates succeed?’
“I needed to be the player that my teammates can come to, whether it’s in the middle of a game, at practice or even out of practice.”
The Hornets have certainly prospered from his team-first mentality.
Hancock County will finish its regular season at 5-1, including a perfect 3-0 mark against Class 2-A, District 2 competition.
“My whole class (of seniors), we’ve been around the program for a long time,” said Garrison, who has started for the Hornets since he was a freshman. “Football is our thing, that’s what brings us together, so we knew we had to step up.
“We have a big class of sophomores who are really good, but they’re just starting out and we know they need someone to show them how to get over those humps. You’re gonna miss a tackle here and there, fumble a football, drop a catch — you just got to know how to bounce back and fix those errors.”
On the field, Garrison is as much of an impact player as ever.
He averages 14 tackles per game — third-best in Class 2-A statewide — including nine stops for loss and a pair of sacks with an interception and a forced fumble.
Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks credited Garrison’s work ethic and determination for his success.
“It’s the culmination of the last three years of hard work,” Eubanks said. “He’s started every single game since he was a freshman. He’s our iron man.
“We lean on him a lot. He’s been our anchor on defense for that many years, too.”
As a junior, Garrison tallied a team-best 104 tackles, with 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
During his sophomore year, Garrison recorded a team-high 100 stops, including 15 for loss, to go with a forced fumble.
Even as a freshman, he finished second on the Hornets with 78 tackles.
“We threw a lot at him,” Eubanks said. “He’s a senior, and he’s been around for so long. Luke’s one of those guys who’s stepped up and taken that role of captain. He’s like our coach on the field.
“He comes from a long line of football players here. ... He’s been a Hornet since day one.”
With that experience, Eubanks added, also comes a calming presence within the locker room.
“For the longest time, we didn’t know if we’d even have a season,” he said. “We knew we’d be on borrowed time every day, so having that constant guy show up each day and be a good example for the other guys as we went through the ups and downs of the virus — you need players to be level-headed and focused, and Luke’s been one of those guys.”
Now, as Hancock County prepares for the postseason, Garrison’s mindset is simple: Keep moving forward.
“Work, work and work, and let’s see what happens,” he said. “How much do we want it as a team? We know what we can be.
“Anything is possible. If this team keeps working, anything can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.