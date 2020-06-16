We’re not even halfway through the 2020 calendar yet, but Monday morning certainly felt like Christmas had come early for a number of local high school football players and coaches.
Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic high schools were among the countless football teams across the commonwealth that were allowed to begin voluntary workouts following the three-month, KHSAA-mandated dead period surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following guidelines laid out last month by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allowed “high-touch sports” like football, volleyball, soccer and basketball to begin workouts and conditioning exercises Monday. Teams won’t be able to hold official practices for at least another two weeks, but even just working out together feels like a huge step forward.
By this time in any other year, football teams would be miles ahead of where they probably feel right now. Spring practice — cancelled for this year — would’ve come and gone, and teams would already be in the midst of preparing for July’s 7-on-7 slate and beyond. Hopefully, some of that lost time can be made up over the next few weeks, since the typical dead period that runs June 25-July 9 has been waived.
More than anything, though, players were just glad to be back together.
Apollo’s Eagle Stadium was open for business.
At Daviess County, players ran through basic drills on the Reid Stadium turf.
Owensboro got its work out of the way early in the day.
Owensboro Catholic players hit the weight rooms at both the school and Steele Stadium.
Different programs had different approaches, but everyone’s mindset was the same: Focus on getting back to work.
Not everybody got that opportunity, either. The KHSAA allowed individual school districts to determine their own avenue of returning to action, which had to be approved by their respective health departments. Not every plan across Kentucky was approved.
Of course, for the players allowed to work out, it wasn’t “business as usual” in any sense. Constant sanitizing, physical distancing and temperature checks are now routine procedures. Coaches were limited in how many players they could direct at one time. Groups were kept small, to adhere to guidelines.
And, along with that, players and coaches are urged to refrain from any physical contact. That means no high-fives, no pats on the back, nothing — which is a pretty odd thought when it comes to football, the most contact-heavy sport out there.
Sticking to the guidelines can be difficult to remember and even frustrating at times, but at least teams can come together. And that’s why you’re sure to hear more positivity than complaining right now.
So, for the next two weeks, coaches and players will stick to the plan. Work out, rest, repeat.
Certainly, there are some athletes who continued to maintain their conditioning during the coronavirus shutdown. For those who didn’t, now’s the time to readjust to the demands of high school football.
Just like the public reopening for COVID-19 is happening in phases, high school sports are following a similar path.
Two weeks from now, practices can begin. If all goes according to plan, hopefully 7-on-7 games, scrimmages and, eventually, the 2020-21 season won’t be far behind.
