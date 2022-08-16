The start to the 2022-23 school year has been tumultuous, to say the least.
The beginning of each school year is always a little unpredictable, as students and teachers return to the classroom and parents often rejoice. That uncertainty, by association, extends to each school’s athletic teams as well.
In many ways, the beginning of any sports season is one of the most important stretches of the entire year.
The preparation phase is over. The regular season is now underway, and it’s time to start competing against other squads. How teams jump out of the gate often sets the tone for the campaign to come.
Obviously, some teams fare better than others in that regard. It doesn’t mean there isn’t time later on to correct mistakes and shore up deficiencies — most sports feature long seasons and packed schedules for that very reason — but it’s like the starting block to any race: A strong start is often the first step to a fruitful year.
It doesn’t necessarily even apply to wins and losses, either. If you drop a match, a meet, a game but performed well, that’s still a strong start.
So, why is getting off on the right foot so important?
Confidence is crucial in athletics, and nothing gets the self-belief going quite like seeing success from the beginning. Offseason work can help too, but nothing is certain until that first competition. That’s when teams and athletes get to see the measuring stick and how they compare against opponents.
It also helps to solidify the training that athletes undergo throughout the offseason and at practice during the year. It shows that their coaches are leading them on the right path and that they haven’t been wasting their time.
Of course, different teams have different goals. Some programs, who often sit atop the standings and retularly go to regional and state tournaments, have different aspirations than a squad simply trying to lay a foundation. The benchmarks for success are distinct for each team, but the overall feeling is the same: Fulfilling, motivational and reassuring.
Reaching those early-season goals also creates natural momentum. Seeing hard work pay off is a sure-fire way of validating those efforts. When coaches talk about their team’s achievements, one of the aspects they often point out is how being successful reinforces what they’ve been teaching all along.
And, when it comes to sports, you can’t deny the effect that momentum provides. It’s also much easier to create from the beginning instead of falling behind and having to catch up later in the year, when time may not be an ally.
Along those same lines, a quick start also provides some breathing room. If you’re battling for homecourt or homefield advantage in the postseason, it’s much easier — mentally, at least — to hold on to control instead of having to seize it from behind. Another benefit is that it mitigates the impact of injuries and other missteps that may come along the way. By getting ahead early, you can withstand some mistakes later on.
High school golf has already been underway for several weeks, soccer started last week, and volleyball and football both kick off this week.
Every player and every team, in their own way, are hoping that a quick start will help lead to further success down the line.
