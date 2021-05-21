Owensboro High School senior Ethan Gibson threw his first career no-hitter Thursday night, striking out 13 batters in leading the Red Devils to a 5-0 baseball victory over visiting McLean County at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
According to Gibson, his mindset was simple.
“We played pretty good as a team, and there was a lot of good defense behind me,” Gibson said. “I was trying to throw strikes and let them hit it. My teammates made really good plays behind me, so that helped a lot.”
McLean County’s Will Logsdon reached base on an OHS error in the first inning, but Gibson kept the Cougars off the bases for the next five innings until hitting Connor Mitchuson with a pitch in the sixth. Along the way, Gibson collected 10 strikeouts and struck out the side in the third and fifth innings.
“My curveball was working the best,” Gibson said. “My curveball was really good today.”
It was a performance that OHS coach Logan Johnson had been waiting on.
“I think it was due for him,” Johnson said. “He’s had some starts where he didn’t have his best stuff. Tonight, he came out and threw a very solid game. He had good stuff and hit his spots.”
Offensively, the Red Devils (5-18) were led by Blake Kimbrell, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Dylan Blair added the other RBI for Owensboro, which got one run apiece from Evan Hampton, Will Hume, Cayden Ray and Jalen Rogers.
“We had some opportunities on the offensive side,” Johnson said. “We got some bunts down, which is a good sign for us. That’s something we’ve been working on — moving runners and driving runners in.
“We left a few runs out there (seven left on base), but I’m proud of the guys and the way they moved runners, put the ball in play and took advantage of opportunities.”
Now, as OHS heads into the final stretch of the season before next week’s 9th District Tournament, Johnson feels good about the direction his team is headed.
“They’ve come a long way,” Johnson said. “We’re starting to really hone in on fundamentals and doing the right things all the time. There are still some small corrections that need to be made, they’re still learning the speed of the game, but the guys have bought in and they’re starting to play a little bit better.”
For Gibson, the Red Devils’ lone senior, he just wants to continue serving as the team’s leader.
“We’re trying to do better every single day, just coming out here and practicing,” he said. “I’m trying to lead everybody by example and send them the right way when I leave.”
With the loss, McLean County slipped to 8-16.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
OWENSBORO 011 111 x — 5 7 1
WP-Gibson. LP-Rice. 2B-El. Hampton, Kimbrell (O).
