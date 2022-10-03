The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team will look to capture its third consecutive district title when the 9th District Tournament kicks off Monday night at Apollo High School, but the Lady Aces know they’re in for a challenge.
Top-seeded Catholic (13-5-1) is set to face Apollo (5-11-1) at 6 p.m., followed by No. 2 seed Daviess County (10-7) squaring off against Owensboro (7-10) at 7:30. The championship game is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“I think we know it’s going to be hard to win it three years in a row,” said OCHS coach Andy Hines, whose team reached the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament title game last week. “We’ve had some close games with Daviess County, but I think we feel pretty comfortable. If we play our game, I think we have a good chance. We’ve played some tough teams, so hopefully that prepares us.”
The Lady Aces are paced by Maddie Hayden (27 goals, 12 assists), Ginny Young (18 goals, 14 assists) and Mallary Bailey (12 goals, 10 assists), among others, but they’re not taking anything lightly against the upstart E-Gals despite winning both regular-season contests, 12-0 and 9-1.
“I think with Apollo, they’ve improved,” Hines said. “The second time we played Apollo, they got a goal on us.
“Up top, we’ve got to move and not just get static. If our top two players are moving in sync, we’re very, very good. When we’re not, we’re average, so getting us to move and rotate up top will do a lot for us.”
Apollo is led offensively by Alana Rone (nine goals) and Kara Green (eight goals), and the E-Gals closed the regular season with a 4-1 victory over Christian County.
Daviess County enters the postseason on a three-game losing skid, but the Lady Panthers faced a gauntlet of 4th Region competition against Greenwood, South Warren and Bowling Green — and coach David Sandifer expects the tough matchups to benefit his squad.
“We played all three in Bowling Green to try to get a little tougher and a little faster,” he said. “Bowling Green is the last team we played, and we hung with them. We didn’t do a lot as cleanly as we wanted to offensively, but we defended pretty well. We can take some positives out of that game.”
DC features a balanced group headed by Brooke Schwartz (11 goals), Lily Hoagland (10 goals) and Kate McCain (nine goals, three assists), who lead nine Lady Panthers with more than three goals apiece. Hoagland, who’s missed nearly the last two weeks with injury, should be back by Monday’s contest.
“That will obviously add to our depth,” Sandifer said. “I think the girls are pretty positive right now. Their attitudes are good and we’re relatively healthy. Everybody’s got knocks, but we’re probably headed in the right direction if we can pull it together.”
The Lady Panthers won both regular-season matchups with Owensboro — 5-0 on Aug. 10 and 5-0 on Aug. 30 — but DC knows how dangerous the Lady Devils can be.
OHS, which won two of its last three regular-season games, is led by Sydney Lovett (14 goals, 14 assists) and goalkeeper Chandler Worth (267 saves).
“Defensively, we want to know where Sydney Lovett is all the time, she’s their best offensive player and an extremely hard worker,” Sandifer said. “She’s a very athletic young lady, so we want to know where she is. Chandler Worth in goal is a very, very good keeper, so we have to make sure when we get the opportunity to put shots on goal that we make them quality shots. You’re not going to sneak too many balls past her.
“We’re not a team with a lot of offensive output, it’s a combination of getting a couple goals and holding the other team. The big thing for us is keeping the ball and moving it well and trying to be different in our attacks.”
In the 10th District Tournament in Hartford, Muhlenberg County (10-5-1) will face McLean County (2-14-2) in first-round action Monday night at 5:30 p.m. The winner will take on host Ohio County (11-6) for the district title Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In the 11th District Tournament, Edmonson County (0-18) will challenge Butler County (4-7-1) at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Meade County High School in Brandenburg, followed by a semifinal matchup between Grayson County (5-14) and Breckinridge County (6-7) at 8:30 p.m. The Edmonson-Butler winner will face Meade County (7-6-4) in the tournament’s second semifinal Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with the championship tilt set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
