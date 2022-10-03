The Owensboro Catholic High School girls soccer team will look to capture its third consecutive district title when the 9th District Tournament kicks off Monday night at Apollo High School, but the Lady Aces know they’re in for a challenge.

Top-seeded Catholic (13-5-1) is set to face Apollo (5-11-1) at 6 p.m., followed by No. 2 seed Daviess County (10-7) squaring off against Owensboro (7-10) at 7:30. The championship game is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

