Following a regular season full of twists and turns, the first step of the high school basketball postseason begins Monday when the Girls 9th District Tournament tips off at Owensboro High School.
Host Owensboro (18-9, 5-1 9th District) enters as the top seed by virtue of a coin flip and will face No. 4 Apollo (8-21, 0-6) at 6 p.m., followed by second-seeded Owensboro Catholic (20-9, 5-1) taking on No. 3 Daviess County (14-16, 2-4) at 7:45.
The championship game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Owensboro, averaging 55 points and giving up 46.7 points per game, is paced by junior guard A’Lyrica Hughes (14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg), freshman guard Unique Carter-Swanagan (9.8 ppg) and senior guard CJ Paige (8.1 ppg).
OHS won both regular-season games against Apollo — 63-51 on Dec. 16 and 54-47 on Feb. 3 — though the Lady Devils had to overcome a 20-point second-half deficit for an overtime win in the latter meeting.
“We know Coach (Natalie) Payne will have her girls ready to compete,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We have to match or exceed their energy to start the game. We are thrilled to be hosting the district tournament in our gym this year, and hopefully we can take advantage of our home court. Defensive stops and rebounding will be key for us to come away victorious.”
Apollo, which has battled injury problems all season, enters averaging 47.1 points and giving up 54.4 points per outing. Kennedy Lane, a freshman guard, is scoring 19.2 points pace the E-Gals, along with 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game from junior forward Jennifer Lee.
“We have walked all season to put ourselves in a position to win that first-round game,” Apollo head coach Natalie Payne said. “It’s a new season, everyone is 0-0. Our kids are locked in, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”
On the other side of the bracket, Owensboro Catholic is looking for its second consecutive district title after sweeping Daviess County in the regular season — 55-30 on Dec. 16 and 52-38 on Feb. 3.
The Lady Aces, who are scoring 54.9 points and holding opponents to 44.1 points per game, are led by junior guard Hailee Johnson (12.9 ppg), sophomore guard Karmin Riley (11 ppg) and sophomore forward Aubrey Randolph (9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 spg).
“I want us to put a full game together, I don’t think we’ve done that all year,” said OCHS coach Michael Robertson, whose team dropped four straight games before closing the regular season with a pair of victories. “We’ve played a quarter here, a quarter there, maybe a full half, but we haven’t played a full game yet. I’m still looking for that.
“We’ve got to get past Daviess County, so we need to focus on them right now. We’re not looking past them.”
The Lady Panthers, scoring 49.3 points and surrendering 52.4 points per game, have battled injury woes of their own. DC is led by senior guard Adylan Ayer (19.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and sophomore forward Zoey Beehn (10.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
“They shoot the 3 well, they get to the free-throw line well, and when we played them two times, they’re good on defense,” DCHS coach Stephen Haile said of Catholic. “... They’re, obviously, a good basketball team, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. But if we play well and we make shots and can follow the game plan, we can compete with anybody.”
In the 10th District Tournament, Ohio County (7-19, 2-2 district) will face McLean County (6-21, 0-4) at 6 p.m. at McLean County High School, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Muhlenberg County (18-10, 4-0) for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In the 11th District, Meade County (19-9, 6-0 district) faces host Cloverport (0-23, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Hancock County (18-11, 2-4) taking on Breckinridge County (23-6, 4-2) at 7 p.m. The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m.
In the 12th District Tournament, Whitesville Trinity squares (3-24, 0-6 district) off against Butler County (18-9, 6-0) at 6 p.m. at Edmonson County High School, with the host Wildcats (20-7, 4-2) facing Grayson County (11-16, 2-4) at 7:30 p.m. The district title game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
