Although Breckinridge County High School might enter the girls’ basketball 3rd Region Tournament as the natural favorite when the Lady Tigers open tournament play Wednesday, they’ll have to navigate a field full of upset-minded competitors.
Breck County (21-3), the 11th District champion, will take on Butler County (9-6) at 6 p.m., followed by 9th District winner Apollo (13-6) squaring off against Ohio County (11-9) at 7:45.
Though Apollo hasn’t played the Lady Eagles yet this season — their regular-season matchup was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic — E-Gals coach Natalie Payne knows what to expect.
“They’ve got a good guard in (Kelsey) Kennedy,” said Payne, whose team is coming off its first district crown since 2016-17. “She maintains the tempo. She can score in a variety of ways. (Addie) Bullock is a really good 3-point shooter, she has 53 on the year.”
Coach Matt Brigance’s Ohio County squad is paced by Kennedy (13.1 ppg), a senior wing, and Bullock (11.3 ppg), a junior guard, along with inside production from junior forward Rain Embry (9.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg).
“They’re scrappy, too,” Payne said. “They always stay in games because they’re scrappy, hard-nosed, and they’re well-coached. Matt runs a tight ship offensively, and he has a lot of nice sets, and they know who to get the ball to at the right times.
“We’ve definitely got our hands full, but we’re ready.”
Apollo will counter with a group that includes senior guard Kassidy Daugherty (12.8 ppg), junior guard Amaya Curry (11.8 ppg) and senior forward Zoe Floyd (9.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg), with talented senior Amber Dunn also back after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the year.
On the bottom half of the bracket, 10th District victor McLean County (10-8) opens Thursday’s doubleheader with a matchup against Meade County (12-8) at 6 p.m.
McLean County is paced by a trio of seniors in forward Bailei Walker (14.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg), center Makena Rush-Owen (9.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg) and guard Kamryn McMahon (9.3 ppg), while Meade County is led by eighth-grade guard Peyton Bradley (17.4 ppg) and senior guard Jenna Gallimore (11.3 ppg).
Thursday’s action concludes with Owensboro Catholic (14-11) squaring off against Grayson County (13-9) at 7:45 p.m.
“Grayson County’s a great team, we’re going to have our hands full,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said. “They’re going to press and get after us, they’re going to try to turn us over. They’re very physical, they’ve been playing really well.”
Catholic, the three-time reigning region champion, features a balanced group led by freshman guard Hailee Johnson (8.3 ppg), senior guard Catherine Head (7.6) and junior forward Kinsley Goetz (6.4 ppg), among others.
Meanwhile, coach Ted Hill’s Lady Cougars will continue to rely on Rachael Snyder (15.9 ppg, 11.5 rpg), Aryssa Riggs (8.8 ppg) and Ella Robinson (8 ppg, 7 rpg) for the bulk of their production.
“(Snyder) is a double-double machine,” Robertson said, “so we’re going to have to really contain her. They’re really young too, so it’ll be a good matchup for us.”
The semifinals are set for Saturday at 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., with the championship game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.