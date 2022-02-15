When it comes to girls high school basketball, the race for 3rd Region supremacy in 2021-22 will be tightly contested until the very end.
Though some squads have separated themselves from the pack atop the region’s standings, the slates are wiped clean once district tournaments begin next week. However, the regular season offers plenty of insight into what to expect when the postseason officially begins.
Atop the region standings is Owensboro Catholic (22-9), which is led in scoring by 5-6 freshman guard Karmin Riley (12.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 40% from 3) and 5-8 sophomore guard Hailee Johnson (11.9 ppg). The Lady Aces feature a deep and talented group that has found the winning recipe this season. Each player knows her role and does what’s needed, whether it’s 5-6 junior guard Katie Riney (4.4 apg, 2.2 spg) serving as a calming influence, 5-8 junior forward Maddie Hayden (team-high 2.8 spg) playing lockdown defense, 5-8 guard Camille Conkright or 5-11 forward Kinsley Goetz providing senior leadership, or any number of the Lady Aces’ reserves who can step up when called upon.
Catholic, which finished as runner-up in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament last month, is 11-0 against 3rd Region competition this year.
On the Lady Aces’ heels in the standings — according to the KHSAA’s RPI system — are a trio of non-9th District squads in Breckinridge County (23-4), Meade County (22-6) and Butler County (22-3).
Breckinridge County sports an 11-2 record against region opponents, with a team led by 5-6 senior guard Isabel Grimes (17.8 ppg) and 5-8 senior guard Sydney Tucker (13 ppg).
Meade County, which reeled off 11 straight victories earlier this season, is 11-1 against 3rd Region foes and is paced by 5-9 freshman guard Peyton Bradley (19.5 ppg).
Butler County, which won 12 straight outings of their own this year, sports a 9-2 mark within the region behind balanced contributions from 5-7 senior guard Gracie Cardwell (12 ppg), 5-9 senior center Taylin Clark (11.3 ppg, 9 rpg) and 5-7 senior guard Jaelyn Taylor (10.7 ppg).
After that, though, are three 9th District teams in Daviess County (16-10), Apollo (13-14) and Owensboro (13-14).
DC, led by 5-5 do-it-all junior guard Adylan Ayer (11.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg), features a strong mix of upperclassmen and freshmen that have developed into a cohesive unit under first-year coach Stephen Haile. The Lady Panthers are 8-5 against region opponents — though three of those losses have come against district foes.
Meanwhile, Apollo is paced by strong guard play from 5-6 senior Amaya Curry (15.5 ppg) and 5-9 senior Shelbie Beatty (14.7 ppg), alongside 6-foot sophomore center Jenna Dant (11.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and a solid cast of contributors. The E-Gals are 6-6 in region play, 2-4 within the district and should be poised for a possible postseason run with the return of Dant to the lineup Friday night.
Owensboro, which is 7-7 against region foes and 1-5 within the 9th District, is powered by 5-7 sophomore dynamo Alyrica Hughes (15.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and an athletic group that uses its speed to wreak havoc on defense.
All four teams in the 9th District are, by RPI metrics, in the top half of the region standings, but only two will be able to advance to the 3rd Region Tournament. That’s the unfortunate part of playing in such a competitive district — though, ultimately, that competition is often what helps those programs grow to begin with.
Rounding out the top half (or so) of the 15 region teams are Whitesville Trinity (11-10) and Ohio County (14-13).
Trinity, led by 5-10 senior guard Cassidy Morris (17.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and 5-3 junior guard Josie Aull (12.6 ppg), is 6-7 against regional opponents but has also recently found its footing in the form of a three-game winning streak.
Ohio County, paced by 5-9 senior center Rain Embry (10.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg) is 8-6 against region foes but also captured a monumental overtime victory over Butler County on Monday.
Each of these teams will look to capture district and regional crowns in the next two weeks, in an effort to earn a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Even for squads further down the standings, next week offers a chance to erase any of the season’s earlier struggles. That’s the beauty of the postseason and everything that comes with it.
There are certainly certain favorites to come out of the 3rd Region, but who exactly is anyone’s guess.
