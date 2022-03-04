By the end of Friday night, only two teams will remain standing in the Girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament field.
Owensboro Catholic (26-9) will take on Breckinridge County (25-6) at 6 p.m., followed by defending region champion Apollo (15-16) squaring off against Meade County (26-6) at 7:45 p.m. in a pair of semifinal matchups at the Sportscenter.
The opening tilt will feature a rematch from Feb. 18, when Catholic topped Breck 57-45 in Harned.
The Lady Aces advanced out of the first round with a 63-34 victory against Muhlenberg County on Monday, while the Lady Tigers moved on with a 55-46 conquest of Butler County.
According to OCHS coach Michael Robertson, keeping up with Breckinridge County’s effort will be key.
“We’ve got to have good intensity, limit our turnovers and make sure we rebound the basketball,” he said. “They’re big, have good size, so we’ve got to be able to match their intensity.
“They play a high-intensity, high level of basketball. We’ve got to match that.”
Catholic, looking for its fourth regional title in the last five years, is paced by a pair of double-digit scorers in freshman guard Karmin Riley and sophomore guard Hailee Johnson, who both produce 12.5 points per game. Junior guard Katie Riney adds a team-high 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Breck, meanwhile, is led by Isabel Grimes (17.5 ppg) and Sydney Tucker (12.9 ppg).
Friday’s nightcap will be the second meeting between Meade County and Apollo following the Lady Waves’ 70-57 season-opening win on Nov. 29, 2021. Before that, Apollo claimed a 52-37 victory in the 2021 3rd Region Tournament title game.
Apollo, led by senior guards Amaya Curry (15.2 ppg) and Shelbie Beatty (14.3 ppg) and sophomore center Jenna Dant (11.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg), advanced out of the first round with a 59-38 win against Ohio County on Tuesday.
Meade County, paced by Peyton Bradley’s 19.8 points per outing, rolled to a 74-30 victory against Edmonson County on Tuesday. The Lady Waves made 12-of-21 shots from 3-point range and got balanced production in the win.
“These kids enjoy each other, they have fun,” MCHS coach Dina Hackert said. “And we’ve been here a little bit now. To get to the finals last year was huge, and beating Owensboro Catholic in the semis.
“There’s a lot that can happen when you believe. Now, this isn’t as intimidating to them. They have aspirations to not just be here, but to make a run, and I think they’re confidently and togetherly playing like that.”
