The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team was getting ready to begin its journey into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 on Thursday when Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson heard the news.
Catholic (25-10) was set to face George Rogers Clark in the opening round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena, but the Lady Aces never got the opportunity to take the floor — instead, both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments were “suspended indefinitely” by the KHSAA as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans were made early Thursday morning to hold the tournament in front of a limited number of spectators, but those intentions were scrapped in the early afternoon as games were still being played.
“The Association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible,” the KHSAA announced in a release, “but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We are hopeful that with all of the collaboration efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside very quickly, and we have to be leaders in that journey.”
Robertson was in the Rupp Arena coaches’ hospitality room collecting T-shirts for his players when he got a call from OCHS athletic director Jason Morris. Just like that, the Lady Aces’ state tournament hopes were dashed.
“It really hasn’t sunk in,” Robertson said Thursday afternoon. “It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know what’s worse, getting beat or not even getting to compete. You work so hard all year long. We were playing so well, I thought. Then you get this taken from you.
“I’m not blaming it on anybody, it’s just a bad situation. I’m glad I didn’t have to make the decision.”
Robertson understands the alarm, but still noted the widespread disappointment within his squad.
“We can’t do anything about it,” he said. “We need to stop the spread of this virus and get back to living our lives. It’s really, really handcuffed all of us.
“I’ve been (to state) before, I’ve done it, but it never gets old. You got a group of kids now that never get to step on the floor together as a team, possibly. Normally, there’s some culmination — you lose, you win — and there’s some reason for the season to be over. Now, you’re just done.”
The first four games of the tournament were all played on Wednesday, and tournament officials allowed the first contest Thursday — South Laurel’s 58-57 win over state power Sacred Heart — to conclude before announcing their plan of action.
Catholic wouid have faced South Laurel had the Lady Aces gotten through their first-round matchup, but Robertson said all of that thinking went out the window as soon as he heard what was happening.
“I don’t know how well we would’ve matched up with them,” he said. “I would’ve just loved the opportunity to go out and compete. I think we could’ve made some noise again this year.
“We wouldn’t have had an easy trip by any means, but I would rather us be the ones to decide it.
“I’m just proud of the girls. I hate it for them.”
