His smile is contagious, as are his perpetually upbeat attitude and his unbridled, unwavering enthusiasm.
One can't come away from meeting and observing Matthew Huston without feeling better about the world we live in; he seems to have that kind of effect on everyone who crosses his path.
Matthew, who has Down syndrome, is a 19-year-old senior and fourth-year member of the Apollo High School swim team. It is instantly obvious that he enjoys the experience immensely.
"I love to swim," Matthew said with a wide grin, moments before the start of Tuesday's City-County Swimming & Diving Championships at the Healthpark. "I love being part of the team for Apollo -- it's incredible."
His infatuation with the sport originated several years ago when his sister Haley, now 22, was swimming as a seventh-grader.
"He's a people person," said his father, David Huston, who added that Matthew has a passion for dancing and loves to play the card game UNO. "In addition to the Apollo swimmers, he knows all the swimmers on the other teams, and they know him.
"He started swimming in Special Olympics when he was 10, and he's just stuck with it. It's a sport he's always done well at.
"It's been awesome. You have a kid with a disability and you want him to achieve his dreams -- you just take a different path to get there."
Matthew variously competes in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
"One of our hopes," David added, "is that he'll eventually make the Special Olympics USA Games."
Matthew's mother, Cindy, says her son's affiliation with high school swimming has been rewarding.
"As a parent, when you have a child with a disability, you want him to be included," she said. "Swimming is an individual sport, and at the same time you're part of a team, and it's been really good for Matthew to be a part of it.
"With Apollo and the Special Olympics, he's developed a nice social circle."
Former Apollo swim coach Bill Duncan and his wife, Kelly, played pivotal early roles.
"They were both open to having Matthew on the team as a freshman and have helped him get to where is in his swimming career," Cindy said of the Duncans.
"And, I hope Matthew has made an impact on his teammates and coaches during his time at Apollo -- that they can all learn from each other and value each other for who they are."
First-year Apollo swim coach Katlynn Lanham says there is no question about Matthew's impact on the Apollo team or the Owensboro swimming community as a whole.
"Matthew is positive and upbeat whether it's 5 o'clock in the morning or 5 o'clock in the evening," Lanham said. "His favorite thing to say is, 'Go, Apollo!' and that kind of spirit just carries over to the whole team. If he's not at practice, there's a totally different feel to it, without the same energy and enthusiasm.
"Everybody knows who Matthew is, and he's an inspiration to everybody."
