Warmer weather each spring typically means more people are getting outside, and golfers in Daviess County are no exception.
Increased participation began as early as January and February, and area courses are getting ready for a busy several months ahead.
“Actually, it’s been really good,” said Charles Whelan, the City of Owensboro golf course manager for Ben Hawes and Hillcrest courses. “We had a really good February because the weather was so nice. In March, it rained a lot, but then April has been awesome. We’re really happy.
“Right now, we’re averaging probably 125 to 140 rounds a day when the weather’s nice. We’re pretty much doing what we would be doing in early summer, before the kids get out of school. Once they’re out, that adds another layer. You would think right now, with the way the play’s been, that it’s already June.”
Ben Hawes and Hillcrest aren’t the only courses experiencing a boom, either.
“Play has been great,” said Terry Delk, club manager for The Pearl Club. “On days that the weather’s good, it’s been great.
“We have our seniors that come out but even in the mornings, we have younger people coming now. It’s not like it used to be, when young people were only golfing in the late afternoons. Now, they’ll take a day off from work just to come out. With a start like this, I think we’ll have a really good year.”
Windridge Country Club is seeing a similar trend.
“It’s been crazy with this warm weather,” said Jo Beth Westergard, the club’s bookkeeper. “It’s almost like it’s June already. We’ve been very busy the last few days.
“We had a rainy March, and I think once the temperature heated up, people were ready to get out on the course. Of course, during those 40- and 50-degree days like last weekend and this weekend, it’s a little slower, but it’s been great. We had a fantastic January and February, then in March it was cold and dreary, but it’s really picked up again lately.”
The courses are all rounding into shape, as well.
“We’re Bermuda-based as far as fairways and tee boxes, so it’s just now starting to green up,” Whelan said of Ben Hawes and Hillcrest. “It always looks better when it’s green. Other than that, we’ve already done our spring aerification on the greens on both courses, and those greens are in great shape.”
As always, more temperate weather means better grass quality.
“The greens are beautiful, but the fairways are starting to green up,” Westergard said of Windridge. “It just takes warm weather, but they’re starting to come in. The dogwoods are blooming, and it’s really pretty out here now.”
At The Country Club of Owensboro, play has also started picking up as the grounds crew continues transitioning into the spring.
“It’s that time of the year where we need warm weather to get the Bermuda fairways to wake up and grow a little bit,” said Course Superintendent Kevin Glover. “We need less of these 40-degree nights and more of these warm-weather nights.
“We had some of our busiest two days in April that I’ve ever seen last Thursday and Friday.”
Each course around Owensboro offers its own distinct features, as well.
“The thing about Hillcrest is it’s centrally-located and great for a quick nine holes, and it’s inexpensive,” said Whelan. “It’s always in good shape, so you know when you get out there you can play nine in an hour and a half or so. That makes it ideal.
“Hawes is a little different, where it offers everything. We have the Par 3 course for people just learning how to play or if they want to play fast or work on their short irons. If they really want to challenge themselves, they can play the full 18. Then we’ve got the driving range, a nice chipping area and a great putting green — all the facilities that you would need to work on your game.”
The city-run courses offer junior and ladies programs, as well as the PGA Jr. League and Operation 36, a program to teach beginners the basics of the sport.
Both courses also have FootGolf available, either on the Ben Hawes Par 3 course or the full 18 at Hillcrest.
“We get a lot of kids and families come out and use the course at Ben Hawes, and they love it,” Whelan added.
Delk pointed out the variety of holes at The Pearl Club.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” he said. “We’ve got length-style golf, we’ve got water, we’ve got trees, we’ve got hills. ... The views from our golf course, I don’t know anywhere around here that can beat them. It’s very pretty.”
The Pearl Club aerated its greens about two weeks ago, and although they’re smoothed out now, Delk said they’re still offering a price discount on rounds.
Windridge Country Club, a semi-private club, has also added new members over the last several weeks.
“This course is old and historic, so I think it’s a good thing for us,” Westergard said, noting that the pool will open on Memorial Day, along with increased dining room hours coming soon. “Also, we’re getting ready to put in a driving range, and that’ll be something new for us. Hopefully, that’ll be ready in two or three weeks.”
Panther Creek Golf Club, a public course 15 minutes outside of Owensboro, also features 18 holes and offers leagues and tournaments for players of all ages and skill levels.
