Former University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran is returning to the program as an off-field special assistant, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday.
“I’m grateful to have somebody with the experience of Eddie Gran rejoining our program in a different capacity,” said Stoops, who will be working directly with Gran. “Eddie has a wealth of experience in many different areas. He will be an asset to me and our program.”
Gran served as the Wildcats’ assistant head coach of the offense, offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2016-2020.
In 2016-18, UK had more than 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 passing yards, the first time in school history that was accomplished in three consecutive seasons. And despite losing his top three quarterbacks to injury in 2019, Gran did a remarkable job of revamping the offense with Lynn Bowden Jr., a receiver-turned-quarterback. The Cats set new single-season records in rushing yards (3,624), rushing TDs (36) and yards per rushing attempt (6.32).
“Why would I come back? It’s simple. I love Kentucky,” Gran stated. “I love working with Coach Stoops and I want to be a positive role model in these young men’s lives. I am excited to have the opportunity to return to this program and help any way I can. This place is special and it’s where I want to work and finish out my career.”
Gran helped coach UK standouts Stanely “Boom” Williams and Benny Snell Jr., who became the first tandem in school history to rush for 1,000 yards apiece in 2019. Williams was later signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Snell was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers after amassing a record-setting 3,873 yards and 48 touchdowns in 39 career collegiate games.
Cricket tourney set for today at Panther Creek Park
A cricket tournament will be played Saturday at Panther Creek Park. The tournament is put on by the Owensboro Cricket Association.
It will start at 7:30 a.m. and run throughout the day. People are welcome to come out and watch, and learn more about the sport.
