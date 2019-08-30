Greathouse making impact in trenches for Red Devils

Jaiden Greathouse knows all about athletic tradition at Owensboro High School.
The grandson of Red Devils' basketball coach Rod Drake, a state champion player and coach on the hardwood, Greathouse is also related to legendary OHS running backs Glendell Miller and Justin Miller.
Oh, those Red Devil bloodlines.
Now, as a senior member of the Owensboro football team, Greathouse is carving out his own tradition.
"Playing at Owensboro -- not a lot of people can do that," said Greathouse, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive end and offensive tackle. "Basically, my whole family went here, so I've been familiar with the school and the winning tradition for a long time,
"I thank God for my ability to play at this level."
Greathouse is in his second season as a Red Devil starter. Last fall, he finished with 45 total tackles, including a team-high nine tackles for loss, forced a fumble, and recovered two fumbles as OHS went 10-3 and reached the KHSAA Class 5-A Region 1 championship game.
"Our senior's showed good leadership last year -- I remember we lost two games in a row and they were like, 'Let's get this together,'" Greathouse recalled. "We bought into what the coaching staff was trying to teach us, and after that we were on our way."
In last week's 2019 season opener, Greathouse made his presence felt immediately -- recovering a fumble on the first play from scrimmage at Breckinridge County and returning it 36 yards for a touchdown to set the tone for Owensboro's 42-0 romp.
"My role on defense is to try to contain and fight pressure off the edge," Greathouse said. "I really like defense -- getting the chance to take somebody.
"When everybody's playing their role well, we look like a pretty good team."
The role of Greathouse, however, extends far past the field of play.
"Jaiden's real good in the locker room and at practice." OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "He has a bead on the locker room and the pulse of the team. His teammates respect him and listen to him.
"As a football player, he's very smart, always around the ball on defense. He's also playing on the offensive line and is responding well to that challenge. Plus, he plays special teams -- just one of those guys you want on the field as much as possible."
Greathouse is also accomplished on the hardwood for the Red Devils -- and elsewhere.
Last month, he was Most Valuable Player of the High School division in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park -- becoming a scoring and rebounding machine in leading his TTMA team to the championship.
"That was a whole lot of fun," Greathouse said of the Dust Bowl. "Everybody on that team had fun playing together -- that was a really good week."
Greathouse hopes to parlay his talents into a football or basketball scholarship after graduating from OHS. Otherwise, he plans to attend Western Kentucky University and study special education. He also would like to coach someday.
"Jaiden really loves Owensboro High School and he wants to be great," Fallin said. "Down the line he could make a great coach, and I'd do everything I could to help him in that regard -- he's a special young man."
