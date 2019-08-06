Former Owensboro Catholic High School and Duke University star Becca Greenwell will host the Becca Greenwell Skills Clinic on Aug. 13 at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Session 1 is for Grades 2-7 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Session 2 is for Grades 8-12 and will be conducted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost of the camp is $60, and boys and girls of all skill levels are eligible to attend.
Campers will receive a camp shirt, as well as an Atlanta Hawks drawstring bag and water bottle.
A 6-foot-1 shooting guard, Greenwell earned high McDonald's All-American honors at OCHS, where she set a national record for 3-pointers in a game with 17.
She was a member of Team USA in the 2011 Americas U16 Championship and the 2012 U17 World Championship -- winning gold medals each year.
At Duke, Greenwell scored 1,328 points in three seasons, averaging 15.1 points per game, shooting 39% from 3-point range and 81% from the foul line.
She was selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2018 WNBA Draft.
Register online at www.rebeccagreenwell.com/camps.
