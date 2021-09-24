The overall result wasn’t what the Daviess County girls’ soccer team had hoped for, but the Lady Panthers found plenty of positives during their 2-0 loss to No. 19 Greenwood on a chilly Thursday night at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
“I think we did really good, and I think our team’s coming together,” said senior goalkeeper Emma Patterson, who withstood a Lady Gators offensive attack that included 14 shots on goal.
Greenwood (9-6-1) opened the game’s scoring with a goal from Claire Allen in the fourth minute, but the Lady Panthers (6-12) limited anything further until another goal in the final five minutes of the first half put the Lady Gators up 2-0 at intermission.
From there, however, the contest was a stalemate.
“We just set up in our alignment, and we worked from a defensive standpoint and held,” Patterson stated. “I think 2-0 is not a bad result. For our record, I think that’s good. The second half was good.”
Patterson finished with 11 saves in goal, though she said it should’ve been more.
“I think I did relatively good, but I think looking back at it, I should have stopped the first goal,” said Patterson, who made 15 saves in DC’s loss at No. 3 Sacred Heart on Monday. “But as a keeper, we always say that.”
DC finished with two shots on goal against a stout and opportunistic Greenwood defense, and Lady Panthers’ reserve goalkeeper Emily Baughn recorded two saves in goal in limited duty.
With just two games remaining on Daviess County’s regular-season slate before beginning 9th District Tournament play against Owensboro on Oct. 5, Patterson likes the way the team is shaping up.
“I think the younger girls are really building up and becoming a part of the team, and we’re all fitting together well,” she said. “We’re looking forward to district and regionals, and we’re going in good.
“We just play tough teams so we’re ready for the tournament, and that helps us build up.”
DC closes out the regular season with a pair of home games, as the Lady Panthers host South Warren on Monday and No. 6 Bowling Green on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.