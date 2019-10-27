BOWLING GREEN -- Greenwood girls' soccer showed why Saturday it's one of the best teams in Kentucky.
The Lady Gators scored two early goals to take control in the first 12 minutes of their KHSAA Soccer Tournament quarterfinal against Daviess County, then kept going offensively for a 5-0 win.
At least 25 minutes of the first half was played in a driving rain, leaving the field at Greenwood a muddy mess on one end.
Paige Hines scored two goals for Greenwood, including the first goal in the fourth minute. That score came on a long serve from Greenwood star Anna Haddock, who had a three assists and two goals.
Ellie Belcher put up a free kick from about 45 yards in the 11th minute, and Haddock was credited with putting the ball in for a 2-0 lead.
Haddock made it 3-0 with a goal from distance. Hines scored her second goal on another long shot late in the first half.
"They're obviously a very good team," DC coach David Sandifer said. "We gave up four goals on four free kicks. That makes it pretty difficult to recover from.
"In the first half we created some opportunities we didn't capitalize on. I'm pretty sure they capitalized on all their free kicks. You're not going to recover from that."
Kaylee Maners scored the final goal for Greenwood in the 71st minute.
Greenwood had 12 shots on frame while Daviess County had five.
The constant rain in the first half created some ponds on the field, and DC never could adjust.
"The conditions were counter to everything we teach," Sandifer said. "When you're playing literally in a swamp like this, the ball has to be in the air. That's simply not the way we play. It's very difficult to go out there in 40 minutes and change the entire nature of your team.
"The girls gave a good effort, they did the best they could."
The Lady Panthers finished 21-4. Greenwood takes a 20-2-3 record into the state semifinals, which will be in Lexington on Thursday.
Sandifer hoped his team would remember the success of the total season, instead of just how it ended.
"With 12 seniors their goal was to make it back to the semifinals and the finals," Sandifer said. "Losing in the final eight to the number two team in the state, it's hard to hang your head. We did an excellent job, unfortunately the way the ball bounced wasn't our way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.