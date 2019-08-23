As the 2019 high school football season begins, it's worth celebrating renovated and new football venues at Daviess County and Apollo.
The Panthers are set to begin play at renovated Reid Stadium the second week of the season (Aug. 30), when they host City-County rival Owensboro Catholic -- and a grand occasion it should be.
Apollo, meanwhile, will have a completely new football facility on its campus, and the Eagles are hoping to be open for business by the time of their final regular-season home game (Oct. 25), when, ironically, arch-rival Daviess County comes calling.
Until its new facility opens, Apollo will play home games at traditional Eagle Stadium.
It's a new era of high school football for our county teams, and the continuation of a new era in Owensboro-Daviess County, which now features all four schools with artificial turf on their home fields -- including Owensboro's Rash Stadium and Steele Stadium, shared by Owensboro Catholic and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
This is a testament to the importance, significance and rich tradition of high school football in our community, which now features four facilities that collectively rival those of any community in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Otherwise in the City-County, there are several key questions concerning the season:
• How will Owensboro respond to the loss of, arguably, its two biggest stars?
The Red Devils were hit hard in the offseason when senior running back-receiver Imonte Owsley suffered an ACL injury, and in the preseason when junior linebacker Austin Gough suffered a significant leg injury in a scrimmage game at Franklin-Simpson.
Owsley isn't expected to play this season, and it's uncertain if Gough will make it back on the field by the end of the season.
So, it's a next-man-up scenario for OHS, which finished 10-3, went on an eight-game winning streak and reached the Class 5-A Region 1 championship game a year ago.
So, at first glance, it's tempting to count out the Devils -- tempting, but foolhardy.
Never, ever count out Owensboro.
• How will Apollo fare in the second year of the Phillip Hawkins era?
Last year, there was a lot of fanfare about the Eagles beginning a new era, and the team responded by opening the season with four consecutive victories.
Apollo then dropped six of its last seven -- including all three in City-County competition -- and limped to the finish line at 5-6.
A year older, wiser and stronger, the Eagles exude a quiet confidence in the preseason and will rely on a massive, more experienced offensive line to set the tone for what they hope will be a better, more complete season this fall.
The addition of Harold Hogg, a junior transfer from Owensboro Catholic, will help offset the loss of graduated star Mariano McKenzie -- a big plus.
There's markedly less buzz this time around, but Apollo nonetheless appears to be an on-the-rise program worth keeping an eye on.
• How will Owensboro Catholic handle the challenge of Murray?
The Aces have had a fascinating postseason history against the Tigers this decade and will likely close out the 2010s with another showdown in the Class 2-A playoffs in November.
Last season, always-physical Murray snapped a three-game postseason losing streak to the Aces with a 42-31 second-round playoff victory at Steele Stadium.
At the start of the decade, in 2010, Catholic defeated Murray 29-22 on the way to the state championship game against Newport Catholic at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Between 2011-2014, however, Murray eliminated the Aces four consecutive times in the playoffs.
Entering 2019, the Tigers have won five of the nine postseason meetings in the decade. Curiously, all but one of the games -- 2011 being the exception -- have been played at Steele Stadium.
• How will Daviess County's offense adapt to the loss of its star trio?
The Panthers, who finished 6-5 last season, will be without graduated standouts such as wide receiver Marquel Tinsley, quarterback Joey Cambron and running back Landon Newman in 2019.
Last season, Tinsley accounted for 1,307 receiving yards, led the state in receiving yards per game (145.2) and caught 17 touchdown passes.
Cambron completed 194-of-323 passes for 2,787 yards, ranked third in Kentucky in passing yards per game (278.7) and tossed 35 scoring aerials.
Newman, whose season was limited to six games due to injury, rushed for 563 yards and six touchdowns -- leading the team in both categories while averaging 93.8 yards per game.
Without the high-octane trio this fall, the Panthers will be more of a grind-it-out offense behind a solid line anchored by junior left tackle Jon Nalley, a highly-regarded FBS prospect.
As DCHS head coach Matt Brannon has rightly noted, there are different avenues that can be navigated on the road to success. Be it airways, freeways or back roads, the Panthers still have an opportunity to arrive at their chosen destination.
