Former Apollo High School star Michael James is no stranger to high-level basketball, and he wants to help bring a spotlight to Owensboro-area basketball.
Teaming up with Ryne Tinsley, an assistant coach with Apollo High School, the two are spearheading the Griffin Elite-Owensboro 2024 program — an AAU squad made up of players from the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 8th regions of Kentucky high school hoops.
The roster includes Apollo’s Eli Masteron (13 ppg, 6 rpg this past season) and Jodan Bellmar, alongside Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Tre Carney, Spencer County’s Camden Cox (14 ppg, 87 3-pointers), Hopkins County Central’s Drake Skeen (14 ppg, 100 3-pointers), Webster County’s Deshawn Murphy (15 ppg, 5 rpg), Hart County’s Jaxson Shoulders (13 ppg, 8 rpg) and a pair of Louisville Trinity prospects in Alex Jenkins (5 ppg, 4 rpg) and Alex Johnson (7 ppg, 4 rpg).
“We’ve got a team full of sophomores that have done pretty well at their respective schools,” said James, noting that his team is undersized but makes up for it with skill and intelligence. “We’ve put together a pretty good group as far as what we think will be a good run on the Nike circuit.
“We’ve done well with what we’ve got, and I think it’ll be an exciting summer.”
The first test comes this weekend when Griffin Elite-Owensboro travels to Indianapolis for a quartet of games against opponents from Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee and Louisville. In total, 117 teams from the age group will be competing.
“On this circuit, they’re going to be exposed to a lot of different talent, size, physicality and exceptional scorers,” James added. “It’s going to be a great experience for our kids to evaluate themselves and for us to evaluate them as coaches.
“We want our kids to get as much exposure as possible. Coming from a city like Owensboro or other small counties, there’s not a whole lot of college coaches knocking down doors. Getting in front of people, even if you’re playing a guy ranked in the top-five in the country, there’s going to be 100 college coaches looking at that game.”
James — who starred at Apollo High School (2000-2003) and Oak Hill Academy (2004), played Division I basketball at Florida International and later competed professionally in China and semi-professionally for the ABA champion Kentucky Bisons in 2008-09 — credits AAU for helping him early in his career. Now, he wants to do the same for others.
“I joined the circuit as a sophomore with Eddie Ford HoopStars and Derek Smith All-Stars, because of my dream of playing Division I basketball,” he said. “All players have a dream to play college or the NBA, and mine was to play Division I. I thought getting out on the AAU circuit would definitely benefit that cause.
“It made it easier to get those offers and to get exposed playing on a Nike circuit in Atlanta and New York and other places. It’s cool for me to give back and help another generation explore those opportunities. It was a no-brainer when they gave me a call and asked if I wanted to be head coach of this team.”
And, James added, he expects it to be a blast.
“As coaches, we want to keep it simple and let their games shine,” he said. “That’s our mindset going in: Let these kids get as much exposure as they can to display their game and not make it too hard. AAU basketball is very fast, it’s very high-paced. My style is fast, so I want to get up and down the floor. If we have the opportunity to get great shots, we’ll take them because we have good 3-point shooters.
“This is an all-star team. These guys are highly intelligent with a very high basketball IQ, and they catch on quick. That’s what makes coaching easy and what makes AAU so fun.”
