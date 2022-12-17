Owensboro Catholic senior guard Brian Griffith scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Aces turned up the defensive pressure in the final frame to capture a 54-46 district win over Daviess County Friday night at the Sportscenter.

Griffith’s bucket to open the fourth keyed a 15-4 run, fueled by defensive pressure and forcing turnovers by the Aces (6-0, 2-0 in 9th District). Catholic extended its one-point lead to a 47-35 advantage after a pair of Jody Hobgood free throws with 4:23 remaining.

