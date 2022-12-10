Though it wasn’t the Aces’ best offensive performance, Brian Griffith scored a game-high 23 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 61-46 boys high school basketball victory over district foe Apollo Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Despite committing 21 turnovers and making only 4-of-15 shots from 3-point range, the Aces built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and held off the Eagles down the stretch.
“That’s a recipe for bad basketball, against a zone (defense),” Catholic coach Tim Riley said afterward. “Disappointed, but we’ll grow from that. Hopefully, we will. That effort there won’t win very many games on our schedule, so I’m disappointed about that.”
The Aces (4-0, 1-0 in 9th District), who led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, went ahead 20-10 on Griffith’s bucket with 5:01 left in the second period before the Eagles (0-3, 0-1) trimmed the lead to 22-16 less than two minutes later. From there, however Catholic closed the half on a 13-2 tear for a 17-point lead at intermission.
Parker Gray’s layup off of a broken play pushed OCHS’s advantage to 41-22 with 4:50 left in the third, but Apollo battled back to within 49-33 on Eli Masterson’s 3-pointer at the end of the period.
Consecutive baskets by Zjhan Tutt and Donte Dixon trimmed Apollo’s deficit to 49-37 early in the fourth, but the Eagles couldn’t get any closer from there.
“We had a 17-point lead in the second half — we’re ready to put them away — but our inability to do anything offensively was our problem,” said Riley, noting his team’s penchant for quick shots instead of probing the defense. “... To be a good basketball team, you got to pass the ball. You got to move it around a little bit, you got to make the defense make some decisions. We came down and either turned it over or shot the ball as quick as we did.”
Gray finished with 13 points as the only other double-digit scorer for the Aces.
Masterson scored 19 points to pace Apollo, while Dixon added 18 points.
“We didn’t have a chip on our shoulder tonight,” Riley added. “We thought we’d try to play a basketball game and that it’d be easy. We got to play with a chip on our shoulder, and you’re not going to play with a chip on your shoulder settling for 3s every trip.”
Apollo plays again Saturday with a home matchup against Bethlehem, while Catholic will travel to face Whitesville Trinity in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 21 14 12 — 61
Apollo (46) — Masterson 19, Tutt 18, Dixon 5, Eans 4.
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Griffith 23, Gray 13, Carrico 9, Beickman 6, Ebelhar 5, Hobgood 3, Johnson 2.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 61, APOLLO 39
Hailee Johnson scored a game-high 17 points and led four Lady Aces in double figures in a district-opening win at the Sportscenter.
Catholic (5-0, 1-0 in 9th District) jumped out to a 15-5 lead at the first break and scored the first 10 points of the second quarter for a 20-point advantage, which coach Michael Robertson said helped set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
“It helped us a whole lot,” he said. “We got that cushion. Honestly, we were probably the favorite there, so we didn’t come out with any jitters or anything. We were ready to play, and I thought we did a good job of executing and turning them over early and frustrating them. I was upset a little bit in the second half because of lack of focus the whole time, but overall, good effort.”
Apollo (1-4, 0-1) didn’t wither, though, and trimmed its deficit to 28-16 at intermission after Kennedy Lane’s layup with 52 seconds left in the half.
Both teams traded 3s to start the third period, but the Lady Aces were able to increase their lead to 44-28 heading into the last eight minutes.
An 11-3 run by Catholic, bookended by 3-pointers from Karmin Riley and Katie Riney, effectively put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Lexie Keelin finished with 12 points for OCHS, while Lauren Keelin and Aubrey Randolph posted 11 points apiece.
Jenna Dant recorded 13 points to lead the E-Gals, and Lane tallied 12 points.
Aces coaches were pleased by the defensive effort, but Robertson noted his team’s offensive inconsistency.
“Defensively, we turned them over. Offensively, we struggled a little bit,” he said. “We did hit a lot of 3s tonight (11), but we shot a lot of 3s — that’s OK — but we missed a lot of easy shots. It just comes with it. We’ve been off for a whole week.
“That wsas actually the highest-scoring game an opponent’s gotten. We’ve held everybody under 40, so that’s a good thing. We’re still getting healthy, as in we’ve had sickness go through the team, so the more and more we get playing and practice and learn the plays, I think the offense will come, along with our defense.”
Catholic returns to action Saturday against Benton (Ill.) in the Holiday Hoopla Classic hosted in Paducah, while Apollo will host Meade County on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO CATH. 15 13 16 17 — 61
Apollo (39) — Dant 13, Lane 12, Survant 6, John 4, Lee 4.
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Johnson 17, Le. Keelin 11, Randolph 11, La. Keelin 10, Riney 5, Riley 3, Grant 2, Hayden 2
(0) comments
