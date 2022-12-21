Brian Griffith scored 27 points, including 12 in the decisive fourth quarter, to lead Owensboro Catholic in a 63-59 comeback victory over No. 5 Bowling Green on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville.
Luke Beickman finished with 17 points for the Aces (8-0), while Parker Gray added 12 points.
Griffith made five 3-pointers and knocked down 10-of-14 foul shots on the way to being named player of the game. Catholic made 21-of-30 free throws (70%) and outscored BG 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
MJ Wardlow scored 31 points to pace the Purples (8-1), and Mason Ritter chipped in 11 points.
BOWLING GREEN 20 14 16 9 — 59
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15 12 15 21 — 63
Bowling Green (59) — M. Wardlow 31, Ritter 11, Bailey 6, D. Starks 4, J. Wardlow 3, Griffin 2, E. Starks 2.
Owensboro Catholic (63) — Griffith 27, Beickman 17, Gray 12, Hobgood 2, Sims 2, V. Carrico 2, Frick 1.
CAVERNA 60, OHIO COUNTY 47
Parker Culbertson scored 14 points as the host Eagles fell in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic.
With the loss, Ohio County dropped to 7-2.
Meek Ater scored 16 points for Caverna (7-3), coached by former Apollo coach and standout player Steve Barker. Jaylin Craine and Tayden Logsdon posted 15 points apiece, and Desmond Rowlett chipped in 11 points.
OHIO COUNTY 14 11 3 19 — 47
Caverna (60) — Ater 16, Craine 15, Logsdon 15, Rowlett 11, Barker 3.
Ohio County (47) — Culbertson 14, Morse 8, Young 8, Decker 7, Kennedy 5, Allen 3, Lindsey 2.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 47, HENRY COUNTY 36
Ella House scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and passed for five assists in the Lady Hornets’ win at the Autokinton Christmas Classic in Shepherdsville.
Emma Morris and Lily Roberts scored 10 points apiece for Hancock County (6-3), with Roberts adding five assists and four steals.
Ashlyn Tingle scored 15 points for Henry County (4-6), and Madeline Lay chipped in 11 points.
HENRY COUNTY 8 9 10 9 — 36
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 7 12 11 — 47
Henry County (36) — Tingle 15, Lay 11, Brown 3, MaGruder 3, Royalty 3, Golden 1.
Hancock County (47) — E. House 15, Morris 10, Li. Roberts 10, A. House 6, Keown 4, La. Roberts 2.
NO. 9 BULLITT EAST 61, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 51
Hailee Johnson scored 12 points as the Lady Aces fell in the Queen of the Commonwealth in Mount Washington.
The loss was the first of the season for Catholic (9-1).
Lilly Reid and Anna Rodgers scored 13 points apiece for the ninth-ranked Lady Chargers (8-0).
BULLITT EAST 15 8 12 16 — 61
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3 20 6 12 — 51
Bullitt East (61) — Reid 13, Rodgers 13, Curtsinger 8, Pitcock 5, Tinelli 5, Johnson 3, Bryant 2, Ortega 2.
Owensboro Catholic (51) — Johnson 12, La. Keelin 9, Randolph 8, Riley 5, Le. Keelin 2, Krampe 2, Riney 2, Hayden 1.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 57, APOLLO 53
Kennedy Lane scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in the E-Gals’ loss at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic hosted by Ohio County High School.
Heleina John hauled in 10 rebounds for Apollo (1-7), while Jennifer Lee and Abby Sapp grabbed six boards apiece.
Josie Mitcham scored 18 points for Breckinridge County (6-2), and Caroline Lucas chipped in 13 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 18 10 16 13 — 57
Apollo (53) — Lane 21, Sapp 8, John 7, Lee 6, Whitlock 6, Survant 3, Thompson 2.
Breckinridge County (57) — Mitcham 18, Lucas 13, Carby 8, Grimes 6, Huffines 6, Hinton 4, Moorman 2,
MEADE COUNTY SPLITS PAIR
The Lady Waves captured a 58-48 win over Russell at the Queen of the Commonwealth on Monday before falling 64-45 to Ryle on Tuesday.
In the victory, Peyton Bradley led Meade County (7-2) with 17 points, while Katie Durbin and Paige Medley added 13 points apiece.
In the loss, Bradley scored 19 points for the Lady Waves, who also got 14 points from Durbin.
MEADE COUNTY 16 17 9 16 — 58
Meade County (58) — Bradley 17, Durbin 13, Medley 13, Babb 8, Clanton 5, Crawley 2.
MEADE COUNTY 9 19 8 9 — 45
Meade County (45) — Bradley 19, Durbin 14, Clanton 5, Medley 5, Triplett 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.