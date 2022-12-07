Brian Griffith scored a game-best 30 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 78-67 boys high school basketball victory over Hancock County on Tuesday in Hawesville.
Parker Gray finished with 14 points for the Aces (3-0), Tutt Carrico added 13 points, and Deuce Sims chipped in 10 points.
Ryan Ogle scored 21 points for Hancock County (1-2), Kaleb Keown posted 15 points, and Cole Dixon tallied 13 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 22 14 19 23 — 78
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 21 9 23 — 67
Owensboro Catholic (78) — Griffith 30, Gray 14, Carrico 13, Sims 10, Johnson 5, Beickman 4, Hobgood 2.
Hancock County (67) — Ogle 21, Keown 15, Dixon 13, Ferry 9, Powers 7, Brown 2.
OHIO COUNTY 66, GRAYSON COUNTY 47
Elijah Decker scored 20 points to pace the Eagles in Leitchfield.
Bo Morse added 12 points for Ohio County (3-1).
River Blanton posted 20 points for the Cougars (2-2), while Brayden Childress chipped in 10 points.
OHIO COUNTY 22 14 22 8 — 66
GRAYSON COUNTY 10 10 18 9 — 47
Ohio County (66) — Decker 20, Morse 12, Young 9, Culbertson 8, Allen 6, Lindsey 6, Kennedy 5.
Grayson County (47) — Blanton 20, Childress 10, Logsdon 6, Brothers 5, Hanshaw 2, Horn 2, Martin 2.
EDMONSON COUNTY 58, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 57
Madox Jernigan scored 16 points as the Mustangs fell in a matchup in Greenville.
Kadin Ray added 15 points for Muhlenberg County (1-2).
Will Alexander finished with 16 points for Edmonson County (3-1), and Tyler Anderson chipped in 12 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9 22 10 16 — 58
EDMONSON COUNTY 16 19 4 19 — 57
Muhlenberg County (58) — Jernigan 16, Ray 15, other scorers unavailable.
Edmonson County (57) — Alexander 16, Anderson 12, other scorers unavailable.
MONDAY WHITSVILLE TRINITY 55, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 46
Hayden Aull and Landon Huff scored 11 points apiece in the Raiders’ win in Whitesville.
Hunter Barr paced Breck with a game-high 17 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 16 8 11 — 46
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 15 17 11 12 — 55
Breckinridge County (46) — Barr 17, Carman 6, Poole 6, Hardesty 5, Miller 5, Spalding 3, Burnett 2, Taul 2.
Whitesville Trinity (55) — Aull 11, L. Huff 11, Goetz 9, Hernandez 9, Hatfield 5, Howard 4, Mills 3, N. Huff 2, Smith 1.
GIRLS APOLLO 56, WEBSTER COUNTY 38
Kennedy Lane scored 21 points and made 5-of-10 3-pointers in the E-Gals’ victory in Dixon.
Jenna Dant finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Apollo (1-3), Gizelle Whitlock scored 10 points with eight rebounds and four assists, and Heleina John grabbed 12 rebounds and swiped four steals.
Hannah Yates scored 18 points for Webster County (2-3).
WEBSTER COUNTY 3 14 17 4 — 38
Apollo (56) — Lane 21, Dant 15, Whitlock 10, Lee 6, John 4.
Webster County (38) — Yates 18, Cates 9, Wright 5, Austin 2, Shepherd 2, Thompson 2.
