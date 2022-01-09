Brian Griffith poured in a game-best 32 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 59-52 win over McLean County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Saturday in Whitesville.
Ji Webb added 13 points for the Aces (7-8), while Parker Gray finished with 12 points.
Brady Dame paced the Cougars (10-5) with 19 points. Jaxon Floyd scored 14 points, as well.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 7 17 22 — 59
McLEAN COUNTY 6 9 18 19 — 52
Owensboro Catholic (59) — Griffith 32, Webb 13, Gray 12, Carrico 2.
McLean County (52) — Dame 19, Floyd 14, Durbin 9, Lee 4, Brawner 2, Cline 2, Riley 2
OHIO COUNTY 64, DAVIESS COUNTY 61
Elijah Decker scored 18 points to guide the Eagles to a win at DCHS.
Parker Culbertson, Josh Manning and Bo Morse finished with 12 points apiece for Ohio County (10-3).
Gage Phelps finished with 15 points for the Panthers (4-8), and Cole Burch posted 13 points.
OHIO COUNTY 17 17 22 8 — 64
DAVIESS COUNTY 17 11 12 21 — 61
Ohio County (64) — Decker 18, Culbertson 12, Manning 12, Morse 12, Southard 4, Allen 2, Kennedy 2, Lindsey 2.
Daviess County (61) — Phelps 15, Burch 13, Payne 8, McCain 7, Tomes 7, Dees 6, Oberst 3, Moss 2..
GREENWOOD 73, OWENSBORO 54
Amari Wales 18 points as the Red Devils fell at the German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School.
OHS slipped to 10-4.
Cade Stinnett scored a game-high 32 points to lead Greenwood (11-2), which also got 11 points apiece from Lofton Howard and Hayden Raymer.
GREENWOOD 21 17 21 14 — 73
OWENSBORO 13 11 18 12 — 54
Greenwood (73) — C. Stinnett 32, Howard 11, Raymer 11, B. Stinnett 9, Thornhill 5, Brown 4, Matthews 1.
Owensboro (54) — Wales 18, Hume 8, Powell 8, Glover 6, Talbott 5, Taylor 5, Holden 2, Rogers 2.
GIRLS McLEAN COUNTY 36, GRAYSON COUNTY 34
Sarah Miller scored 11 points as McLean County captured a victory in Leitchfield.
MCHS improved to 4-10.
Sydney Perkins recorded a game-high 21 points for Grayson County (1-7).
McLEAN COUNTY 8 10 10 8 — 36
GRAYSON COUNTY 8 5 11 4 — 34
McLean County (36) — Miller 11, B. Frailley 8, Patterson 5, Rice 5, Ecton 3, Blades 2, Burrough 2.
Grayson County (34) — Perkins 21, Riggs 6, Cave 4, Renfrow 2, Jennings 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 58, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 29
Lily Roberts scored 15 points as the Lady Hornets rolled in Hawesville.
Ella House finished with 14 points for Hancock County, while Alexis Gay and Bailey Poole added 10 points apiece.
Jordan Mackey led Harrison (1-5) with 17 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 19 16 14 9 — 58
EVANSVILLE HARRISON 5 7 6 11 — 29
Hancock County (58) — Li. Roberts 15, E. House 14, Gay 10, Poole 10, Jones 3, A. House 2, Meserve 2, La. Roberts 2.
Evansville Harrison (28) — Mackey 17, Payne 6, Robertson 4, Thomas 2.
MEADE COUNTY 61, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 50
Peyton Bradley scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Lady Waves’ win in Harned.
Paige Medley added 15 points for Meade County (12-5).
Breck County fell to 12-3.
MEADE COUNTY 14 12 14 21 — 61
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 7 18 10 15 — 50
Meade County (61) — Bradley 31, Medley 15, Clanton 5, Hardesty 4, Babb 2, Crawley 2, Durbin 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.