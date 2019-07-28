Brian Griffith poured in 42 points to drive Flight to a 114-52 victory over Owensboro Kings in the championship game of the Junior Varsity division in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament before a huge crowd Saturday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
"I just want the ball in my hands when I'm in that kind of zone," said Griffith, the division's Most Valuable Player. "And, my teammates did a good job of getting me the ball.
"It's a brotherhood with this team. We play AAU ball together and we always have a lot of fun. This is a great team to be part of."
Flight soared to a 34-5 first-period lead and built their advantage to 59-21 by intermission.
Trey Lovell scored 15 points for the winners, who got 10 points each from Braden Lovan and Divion Summers.
The Owensboro Kings were led by Jeremiah Goodwin, who scored 14 points. Kye Whitley scored 13 points and Mikel Wimberly added eight.
FLIGHT|24-25-21-24 -- 114
OWENSBORO KINGS|5-16-8-23 -- 52
Flight (114) -- Griffith 42, Lovell 15, Lovan 10, Summers 10, Ferry 8 Ward 8, Cooney 6, Webb 5, Ogle 5, McCoy 3.
Owensboro Kings (52) -- Goodwin 14, Whitley 13, Wimberly 8, Payne 8, Fountain 7, Floyd 2.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL
TTMA 100, SPRINGS 64
Jaiden Greathouse scored a game-high 24 points to power TTMA to victory in the championship game of the Boys' High School division.
TTMA outscored Springs 28-13 in the first eight minutes and led 57-29 by halftime.
Adante Greer scored 21 for TTMA, which also got 13 points each from Dakota Walden and Gavan Ray.
Malik Wilson scored 29 points to pace Springs, which also got a fine game from Cam Watkins, who added 17 points.
TTMA|28-19-21-22 -- 100
SPRINGS|13-16-20-25 -- 64
TTMA (100) -- Greathouse 34, Greer 21, Walden 13, Ray 13, Johnson 9, Luckett 6, Thomson 4.
Springs (64) -- Wilson 29, Watkins 17, Robinson 6, Johnson 4, Brown 4, Hinton 4.
FRIDAY'S LATE RESULTS
BOYS' 7TH-8TH GRADE
WARRIORS 102, OHIO COUNTY THUNDER 42
Cole Burch scored 29 points and Kenyta Carbon added 25 as the Warriors rolled to the championship of the Boys' 7th-8th Grade division.
The Warriors opened up a 26-17 first-quarter lead and then went on a 39-6 second-period run to ice it.
Trey Miller scored 16 for the winners, Talas Taylor scored 14, and Drelan Bonds added 10.
Jamarion Brown scored 10 to pace Ohio County Thunder, which also got eight points each from Alan Head and Walker Lindsey.
• All-Tournament Team: Cole Burch, Warriors (MVP), Kenyta Carbon, Warriors, Talas Taylor, Warriors, Drelan Bonds, Warriors, Chase Tichenor, Ohio County Thunder, Trey Miller, Warriors.
OHIO COUNTY THUNDER|17-6-11-8 -- 42
WARRIORS|26-39-27-11 -- 102
Ohio County Thunder (42) -- Brown 10, A. Head 8, Lindsey 8, Tichenor 6, Talbott 4, Whitley 3, J. Head 3.
Warriors (102) -- Burch 29, Carbon 25, Miller 16, Taylor 14, Bonds 10, Rogers 8.
MEN'S 35-AND-OVER
TRI-STATE GREATS 56, AFFORDABLE AUTO SALES 53
Damon Dowell scored 26 points to lead Tri-State Greats to the Men's 35-and-over title.
Brandon Hightower added 11 points for the winners, who also got nine points from Lamar Northington and eight from Troy Sanners.
Affordable Auto Sales featured a balanced attack led by Dale McGuire's 14 points. Carlisle Green scored 12 points and Dewayne Rogers added 11.
• All-Tournament Team: Damon Dowell, TSG (Most Valuable Player), Brandon Hightower, TSG, Lamar Northington, TSG, Dewayne Rogers, Affrordable Auto Sales, Carlisle Green, Affordable Auto Sales, Marshall Sanders, Williams Barber Shop.
TRI-STATE GREATS|20-8-13-15 -- 56
AFFORDABLE AUTO SALES|10-13-12-12 -- 53
Tri-State Greats (56) -- Dowell 26, Hightower 11, Northington 9, Sanners 8, Marlin 2.
Affordable Auto Sales (53) -- McGuire 14, Green 12, Rogers 11, Hall 4, West 4, Board 3, Brown 3, Coomes 2.
