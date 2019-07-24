Marshall Griffith scored 20 points to drive My Brother's Keeper into the championship game of the Men's Open division of the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament on Tuesday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Ben Moss scored 10 points and Jacoby Harris added nine for the winners.
Rontreal Braxton poured in a game-best 26 points for Madisonville-based Blue Streak, which also got 11 points from Jermayn Davis.
BLUE STREAK 10-10-6-23 -- 49
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER 11-18-18-25 -- 52
Blue Streak (49) -- Braxton 26, Davis 11, McFarland 6, Wilkes 4, Campbell 2.
My Brother's Keeper (52) -- Griffith 20, Moss 10, Harris 9, Young 7, Howard 4, Morrow 1.
MONDAY'S LATE RESULTSMEN'S OPENWIMSATT COMMERCIAL CLEANING 63,DREAM TEAM 59
C Gardner scored 22 points to power Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning to victory in an elimination game.
Stan Simpson added 15 points for the winners.
Jaylin Kelly scored 19 points for the Dream Team, which also got 16 points from Ishawn Murphy and 10 points from Ike Roby.
WIMSATT Co. CLEANING 20-12-13-18 -- 63
DREAM TEAM 14-12-16-17 -- 59
Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning (63) -- Gardner 22, Simpson 15, Currie 8, Hogg 6, Morris 4, Deveaux 4, Christian 2, Patton 2.
Dream Team (59) -- Kelly 19, Murphy 16, Roby 10, Millay 7, Christian 5, Mimms 2.
PGB 74,THE PROCESS 61
Jaidon Hunter poured in 22 points to lift PGB to victory in an elimination game.
Trayvon Jones and Clyde Tsianguebeni each added 17 points for the winners.
Chris Hobbs scored 13 points to pace a balanced attack for the Process, which also got 12 points from Mike Gilmer and 11 points from John Mattas.
THE PROCESS 15-13-17-16 -- 61
PGB 17-15-21-21 -- 74
The Process (61) -- Hobbs 13, Gilmer 12, Mattas 11, Jackson 8, Eades 6, Hall 6, Logsdon 4, Hunter 1.
PGB (74) -- Hunter 26, Jones 17, Tsianguebeni 17, Williams 5, Stott 5, Holmes 2, Johnson 2.
MEN'S 35-AND-OVERTRI-STATE GREATS 73, AFFORDABLE AUTO 57
Michael Darrett and Brandon Hightower each scored 15 points to lead Tri-State Greats to victory in a winner's bracket matchup.
Marvin Gray scored 13, Lamar Northington scored 12, and Troy Sanners added 11 for the winners.
Tony Coomes led the way with 10 points for Affordable Auto, which also got nine points each from Carlisle Green, Damian Brown and Dewayne Rogers.
TRI-STATE GREATS 22-7-24-20 -- 73
AFFORDABLE AUTO 14-10-16-17 -- 57
Tri-State Greats (73) -- Darrett 15, Hightower 15, Gray 13, Northington 12, Sanners 11, Dowell 5, Marlin 2.
Affordable Auto (57) -- Coomes 10, Green 9, Brown 9, Rogers 9, West 6, Board 6, Hall 5, Chrisco 3.
UK NON-CONFERENCE SLATE COMPLETE
The Kentucky men's basketball 2019-20 nonconference schedule was completed Tuesday with six additional games, including the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup, which will feature UK at Texas Tech on Jan. 26 in Lubbock, Texas.
Already packed with the annual slate of traditional powers and postseason contenders, UK added a multi-team event, the BBN Showcase, and finalized a two-year deal with Georgia Tech from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Wildcats will host four games in the BBN Showcase, starting with Utah Valley on Nov. 18. Mount St. Mary's will come to town Nov. 22, Lamar on Nov. 24 and UAB on Nov. 29. All four games are at Rupp Arena.
Georgia Tech will visit Rupp Arena on Dec. 14. UK will return to the trip and play the Yellow Jackets Nov. 27, 2020 at State Farm Arena in the Holiday Hoopsgiving.
UAB will likely catch the eyes of Big Blue Nation. The Blazers are one of the few schools that own a winning record vs. the Wildcats and have twice knocked UK out of the NCAA Tournament.
Already announced for the 2019-20 nonconference slate is a matchup vs. Michigan State on Nov. 5 in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York, a two-game trip in Las Vegas with games against Utah (Dec. 18) and Ohio State (Dec. 21 as a part of the CBS Sports Classic), and the annual rivalry vs. Louisville on Dec. 28 in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky's other previously announced nonconference opponents include Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 8), Evansville (Nov. 12) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 7). All three of those games will be in Rupp Arena.
Big Blue Madness is set for Oct. 11, the Blue-White Game will be Oct. 18, and UK will host the defending NAIA national championship team, Georgetown College (Oct. 27), and Kentucky State (Nov. 1), all in Rupp Arena.
WELLMAN 4TH IN JUNIOR TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Jakob Wellman finished fourth in the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Championship on Tuesday at Harmony Landing in Goshen.
Wellman fired a 72 on Tuesday to go with his 75 in the first round for a 147 total, which was good for 5-over-par for the tournament, three strokes back of Andrew Flynn and Hayes Mason, who each shot 144. Flynn won the Junior Tour Championship in a 5-hole playoff.
