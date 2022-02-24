Brian Griffith scored a game-high 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as Owensboro Catholic pulled away late for a 57-40 victory against Daviess County in the first round of the boys 9th District Tournament on Wednesday at DCHS.
With the win, the Aces (17-11) advance to play Owensboro (20-7) for the district championship Friday at DCHS. Both teams will also move on to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
“I always said that this is just like the Bowling Green district when I was there,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said afterward. “If you can come out and be one of two that represent the 9th District, you’ve got a chance in the (region) tournament.
“The big key at this place is just represent, get into the tournament — you know probably the best team (Owensboro) is going to be opposite of you, so let’s see what happens.”
In order to get there, however, Catholic had to flip a switch midway through the third quarter.
Following Jack Payne’s 3-pointer that pushed DC ahead 31-29 with 4:22 left in the third period, Griffith’s 3 at the other end sparked a 9-2 close to the quarter.
The Panthers’ Gage Phelps split two trips to the free-throw line, bringing DC to within 38-35 with 7:12 left. From there, though, Griffith knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, as well as a conventional three-point play, to ignite a 17-0 scoring flurry and put the game out of reach.
Ji Webb finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces, while Tutt Carrico produced eight rebounds and six second-half steals.
“Those are big-time plays,” Riley said of his team’s defensive stops and rebounding efforts. “A couple of them, we got baskets off of. It was disruptive for them.
“They didn’t get many second shots. Rebounding is such a mentality sometimes. ... You’ve got to go get the ball.”
For the game, Catholic shot 22-of-45 from the field for 48%, 6-of-15 from long distance for 40% and 7-of-12 at the free-throw line for 58% with eight turnovers and a 27-26 rebounding margin.
Riley credited Griffith, who made all six of Catholic’s 3-pointers, for catching fire late. The junior guard also dished four assists and swiped three steals.
“I’m not sure I’ve had a kid in my coaching career — he’s one of the top 10 guys in 28 years of high school coaching in Kentucky, in terms of coming in and getting on the gun and shooting the ball,” Riley said. “He puts a lot of time into it.”
Gage Phelps scored 18 points for the Panthers (11-17), who climbed out of a 17-6 first-quarter hole and pulled to within 25-24 at halftime. Phelps finished with 12 points in the first half.
Devonte McCampbell also hauled in 11 rebounds for DC, which made 13-of-40 shots from the field for 32%, 5-of-17 from 3-point range for 29% and 9-of-14 at the foul line for 64% with 15 turnovers.
“For three quarters, I thought we were very intentional with our game plan,” said DCHS coach Neil Hayden, noting that his team turned the ball over four consecutive times in the fourth quarter. “Just trying to get the shots we wanted and get some stops the way that we wanted.
“With consecutive turnovers, it went from three points to 12, it seemed like, in a minute and a half.”
Hayden was pleased with the way his team battled back early in the game but would’ve liked to see more consistency and inside production out of his squad.
“We got some stops,” he said. “We put them in some situations, based on what they do and how we could get Gage going, trying to get Devonte some touches — the points he had came from that — but we just didn’t get the same looks in the second half.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 15 9 7 — 40
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17 8 13 19 — 57
Daviess County (40) — Phelps 18, McCampbell 7, Payne 6, Moss 5, Dees 2, Sterett 2.
Owensboro Catholic (57) — Griffith 23, Webb 15, Gray 7, Barber 6, Carrico 6.
