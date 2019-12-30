Brian Griffith scored 17 points to lift Owensboro Catholic over Daviess County, 67-46, in boys’ basketball at the Roy’s Bar-B-Q/1st Southern National Bank Classic at Logan County High School in Russellville onSunday.
The Aces led 17-14 at the first break before going on a 23-12 second-quarter run to take command.
Drew Hartz scored 15 points for Catholic (6-5), which also got 10 points from Ji Webb.
Cameron Johnson scored 10 points to pace Daviess County, which slipped to 5-8.
DAVIESS COUNTY 14-12-2-18 — 46
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17-23-13-14 — 67
Daviess County (46) — Johnson 10, Burch 9, Thomson 7, Gibson 6, Kato 4, Bivens 3, Humphreys 2, Stratton 2, Tomes 2, Barron 1.
Owensboro Catholic (67) — Griffith 17, Hartz 15, Webb 10, Weaver 9, Scales 5, Riney 4, Munsey 3, McFarland 3, Mundy 1.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 48, S.WARREN 35
Hannah McKay scored 19 points to drive the Lady Aces past the host Lady Spartans in the third-place game of the FNB Holiday Bash at South Warren High School inBowling Green.
Catholic (9-5) led 15-8 at the end of the first period and extended its lead to 25-15 by intermission. A 16-7 third-quarter run put the game away. Brooke Stevenson drained five 3-pointers and led South Warren (8-7) with 16 points.
• On Saturday, McKay scored a team-best 18 points in Catholic’s 74-47 loss to Bardstown.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-0-16=7 — 48
SOUTH WARREN 8-7-7-13 — 35
Owensboro Catholic (48) — McKay 19, Henning 9, Head 5, Conkright 5, Harvey 4, Reid 2, Maggard 2, Goetz 2.
South Warren (35) — Stevenson 16, Button 8, Reynolds 6, Frank 3, Bush 2.
