Owensboro Catholic High School star basketball player Brian Griffith has signed with Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, one of the top junior college programs in the nation, OCHS coach Tim Riley announced Tuesday.

Griffith, who finished his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,275 points, joins a Coffeyville program that won the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.