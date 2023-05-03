Owensboro Catholic High School star basketball player Brian Griffith has signed with Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, one of the top junior college programs in the nation, OCHS coach Tim Riley announced Tuesday.
Griffith, who finished his career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,275 points, joins a Coffeyville program that won the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association championship.
The Red Ravens have played in two national title games, reached the national semifinals four times and appeared in the NJCAA tournament 12 times since 2002.
“I’m so pleased that Brian will be attending one of the top junior college programs in America,” Riley said Tuesday. “Guys leave Coffeyville for the big-time college programs yearly. He will be seen by all the top schools by playing at Coffeyville. Coffeyville coach Jay Herkleman has been the head coach there since 1997 and is considered one of the great basketball coaches in America.
“I’m deeply appreciative to Brian for his contributions to our school and basketball program. My wife, Pam, and I love Brian deeply and considered him family.”
This past season, Griffith averaged 21 points, five assists and four rebounds per game. Voted by coaches as the Messenger-Inquirer’s 3rd Region Player of the Year, Griffith shot better than 42% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range, and made 68% of his free throws. He was selected for the Kentucky-Ohio All-Star Game but was unable to play.
“In my 40 years as a teacher, coach and principal, I don’t know that I have seen anyone come as far as Brian has,” said OCHS Principal Gates Settle, “not just as a basketball player, but more importantly as a person. His growth and maturity is a credit to him and his focus that will allow him to teach one of his goals of playing at the next level which can open up many opportunities for a successful future.”
OWENSBORO HOSTING AJGA ALL-STAR TOURNEYThe American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star Tournament will be hosted by Owensboro Country Club this week, thanks to a four-year partnership between Visit Owensboro and the AJGA.
Beginning Wednesday, the five-day event will feature 100 junior boys and girls golfers aged 12-to-15 from across the country.
“We are excited to host this high level of a tournament with some of the top junior golfers in the world,” said Jason Fitch, Owensboro Country Club PGA professional. “Our membership is ready to welcome all involved as we look forward to this prestigious event for many years to come.”
The tournament is expected to bring in more than $320,000 to Daviess County.
“It’s an absolute honor to host such a prestigious tournament known throughout the golf community,” said Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for Visit Owensboro.
“Owensboro will be on a national stage showcasing why we are premier city in the sports tourism market.”
YMCA YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION OPENThe Owensboro Family YMCA is now accepting registration for its 3-on-3 Youth Basketball League for ages 7-8, 9-11 and 12-14.
The league begins June 5, with games scheduled on Monday afternoons from 1-4 p.m., and will last six weeks. Fees start at $60.
Rosters and specific game times will be announced after registration closes on May 26.
