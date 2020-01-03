Sophomores Brian Griffith and Ji Webb each scored 16 points to drive Owensboro Catholic past McLean County, 57-41, in the first round of the All 'A' 3rd Region boys' basketball tournament Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Aces build a 31-17 lead by intermission and remained in control over the final 16 minutes.
Jacob Clark and Logan Patterson each scored 15 points for the Cougars, who slipped to 9-4.
Catholic (7-5), which also got 10 points from Andrew Riney, will play host Edmonson County in Saturday's semifinal round in Brownsville.
MCLEAN COUNTY 10-7-9-15 -- 41
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16-15-13-13 -- 57
McLean County (41) -- Clark 15, Patterson 15, Dame 5, Arnold 2, Bishop 2, Springer 2.
Owensboro Catholic (57) -- Griffith 16, Webb 16 Riney 10, Hartz 6, Scales 5, Weaver 4.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 69, FREDERICK FRAIZE 58
Ethan Howard led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Raiders turned back the host Aces in an All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament first-round game in Cloverport.
Landon Hall and Landon Huff each added 11 points for Trinity, which improved to 5-8.
Noah Pate scored a game-best 19 points to pace Frederick Fraize (1-9).
Trinity meets Hancock County in Saturday's semifinal round at Edmonson County High School in Brownsville.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 16-21-13-19 -- 69
FREDERICK FRAIZE 13-15-15-15 -- 58
Whitesville Trinity (69) -- Howard 12, Hall 11, Huff 11, Foster 8, Dickens 8, Boarman 6, Mills 3, Goetz 3, Wright 3, Wathen 2, Edge 2.
Frederick Fraize (58) -- Pate 19, Jennings 15, Farris 12, Carr 4, Gelding 4, Hedges 2, Lagadinos 2.
OHIO COUNTY 76, LOUISVILLE ATHERTON 74
Tripp Manning scored 31 points and made a trio of 3-pointers in overtime to lift the red-hot Eagles over the Rebels in the City of Middletown Holiday Classic at Louisville Eastern High School.
Grant Tichenor scored 14 points, Elijah Decker scored 12, and Shane Frady added 10 for Ohio County (11-1), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Davon Johnson scored 26 points and John Lavender added 16 for Atherton (3-7), which dropped its fourth consecutive game.
OHIO COUNTY 19-16-15-13-13 -- 76
ATHERTON 18-16-12-21-11 -- 74
Ohio County (76) -- Manning 31, Tichenor 14, Decker 12, Frady 10, Pharis 4, Whitler 3, Renfrow 2.
Atherton (74) -- Johnson 26, Lavender 16, Speaks 14, Swincher 10, Tudor 5, Blue 2, McGinness 1.
GIRLSOWENSBORO CATHOLIC 57, MCLEAN COUNTY 30
Hannah McKay produced 19 points and nine rebounds to drive the Lady Aces past the Lady Cougars in the first round of the All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
Catholic led just 9-7 after eight minutes, but the Lady Aces put together a 19-9 second-quarter run to secure a 28-16 lead by halftime.
Stout defense continued to rule for Catholic over the final 16 minutes, including the fourth quarter when the Lady Aces went on a 14-4 game-closing run.
Spencer Harvey added 14 points for Catholic (10-5), which plays host Edmonson County in Saturday's semifinals in Brownsville.
McLean County (6-6) were led by Kamryn McMahon's seven points.
MCLEAN COUNTY 7-9-10-4 -- 30
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-19-15-14 -- 57
McLean County (30) -- McMahon 7, Hampton 6, Patterson 6, Johnson 6, Rush-Owen 5.
Owensboro Catholic (57) -- McKay 19, Harvey 14, Maggard 8, Henning 6, Conkrigfht 3, Hayden 2, Keelin 2, Goetz 2, Reid 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 51, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 37
Seventh-grader Karmin Riley scored 15 points to lift the Lady Hornets past the host Lady Rebels in Reo, Ind.
South Spencer bolted to a 25-22 lead by intermission, but Hancock County's 20-2 third-quarter run turned the game around.
Lily Roberts added 12 points for the Lady Hornets (4-8).
Alex Stoermer led South Spencer with 12 points and teammate Sofi Young added 10.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-12-22-9 -- 51
SOUTH SPENCER 9-16-2-10 -- 37
Hancock County (51) -- K. Riley 15, Roberts 12, Poole 7, Kratzer 6, H. Riley 6, House 3, LaClair 2.
South Spencer (37) -- Stoermer 12, Young 10, Britton 9, Burns 4, Tindle 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.