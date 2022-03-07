In a matchup that, at times, looked more like a rugby scrum than a basketball game, toughness and determination were always going to be the keys to pulling out a victory.
When the dust cleared Sunday afternoon, it was Meade County standing tall.
The Lady Waves topped 11th District rival Breckinridge County 42-17 in the championship game of the girls 3rd Region Tournament — sending Meade County to the KHSAA state tournament for the first time since 2013-14.
It wasn’t easy getting there, though.
Meade County (28-6) led only 4-1 at the end of the first quarter and carried a 12-8 advantage into halftime.
The first 16 minutes were a defensive battle, to say the least.
“It was really tough,” Lady Waves leading scorer Peyton Bradley said afterward, as the Lady Waves cut down the Sportscenter nets. “It was very intense, for the most part, very physical. The refs weren’t giving us much in the first half, so we just had to toughen up and fight through it.”
Fight, they did. Breckinridge County (26-7), to its credit, did a fair share of fighting as well.
Players were hitting the floor for loose balls, hard fouls quickly became commonplace, and the rowdy, packed crowd at the Sportscenter only added fuel to the fire for both squads.
And it wasn’t anything new.
“It’s our rival,” MCHS coach Dina Hackert said. “It’s the fourth time of the year (to play each other). It was to go to Rupp Arena. I can’t take away anything that Breck’s done this year — they’re a fine ball club with a lot of leadership.
“The word tonight was ‘composure,’ just keep your composure. It’s hard to play in an atmosphere like this, let alone next week.”
Hackert, of course, is referring to Meade County’s opening game in the state tournament, when the Lady Waves face the 16th Region’s Boyd County (21-11) on Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Eventually, however, Meade was able to separate itself after halftime. The Lady Waves pushed ahead to a 20-13 advantage at the end of the third quarter before a parade to the free-throw line allowed them to score 22 of the contest’s final 26 points in what turned out to be a lopsided final score.
Despite the margin, the game was as rough-and-tumble as they get, and the outcome wasn’t certain until late.
The fight and resolve shown by the Lady Waves throughout the afternoon didn’t come as a surprise to Hackert.
“All year, they’ve got this special bond,” she said of her players. “Nothing is ever about themselves. It’s about winning and the next win and playing for each other. They’re a special team. I’ve coached a lot of years, and you’re happy when a team accomplishes something like this because anything can go wrong at any minute.”
In Meade’s case, that team-first mentality and grittiness have carried the Lady Waves all the way to a regional championship.
And who knows how far they’ll go from here?
