Guards will run show if Blue-White is a true preview

LEXINGTON
This first look at the University of Kentucky basketball team could definitely leave you feeling guarded about the team's chances.
That's not to be cautious about the Wildcats, but instead looking at how they will be a team that lets the guards dictate the work load.
The White team 'won' 81-80 in their annual Blue-White Game scrimmage Friday night at Rupp Arena.
There were more than a couple of things that bounced out as pretty obvious as UK gets ready for its first outside competition with a couple of scrimmages before UK faces Michigan State on Nov. 5 in Madison Square Garden.
Let's start with those guards.
Most of the preseason attention revolved around Tyrese Maxey, and watching him for an evening made it obvious why.
Maxey scored 17 points, had five assists and one turnover running the point for the White Team. He worked against Ashton Hagans, which made Maxey's turnover numbers more impressive.
Maxey was good running the floor, getting a long pass from Immanuel Quickley to finish a break. Kahlil Whitney benefited a couple of times from Maxey's court vision.
Whitney got a dunk off Maxey slashing from side in lane, an easy kind of no-look pass for a quick dunk. When Whitney got another basket off a Maxey pass, it was obvious that a big part of the freshman point guard's game was looking to pass and advance the ball for an easier shot.
"I bring a lot of positive energy, a lot of smiles," Maxey said when asked about his contributions to the team. "I feel like I can get my teammates involved, pass, rebound, get assists, score, defend, do everything. I try to play at my own pace, play under control but fast at the same time."
That will be a key component when UK is playing teams good enough to force their pace on Kentucky.
Immanuel Quickley played some on the Blue Team and some on the White. He scored 25 points total, hitting 9-of-19 shots, and passed for six assists.
Quickley was asked about UK playing with three guards, and he definitely liked the idea.
"I think that is a lineup Cal will play a lot," Quickley said, politicking a little for the move himself to be out there with Ashton Hagans and Maxey. "We're all really versatile. You don't really lose anything on defense, we can all shoot, drive, kick it."
Hagans ran the Blue team the entire game, scoring 14 points, passing for six assists and making three steals with one turnover. A big number for Hagans was 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
"He's got a better feel," UK coach John Calipari said of Hagans. "He's shooting the ball better. His decision-making is good."
Keion Brooks had a double-double with split teams, scoring 20 points and getting 11 rebounds. Brooks made some physical baskets, and he got all that work done with a good level of energy.
Nick Richards also had a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds. We'll see whether those numbers can show up in games that are more meaningful.
Some of the most intense player analysis of the evening was for Nate Sestina, the graduate transfer from Bucknell whose game has been described as big guy who can shoot outside.
Sestina is certainly that. He scored 22 points, hitting 8-of-12 from the floor, 4-of-8 on 3-pointers. Sestina was also playing hard and talking on defense the entire time he was on the floor.
Some of who Calipari called "basketball people" were commenting to the coach on Sestina, and how he will play himself into more and more minutes if he performs consistently like he did in the Blue-White Game.
Even if this is a 'guarded' UK team, it needs at least one big man on the floor, and with the intensity he brings, maybe that guy will be Sestina.
