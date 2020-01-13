One of the most predictable and familiar sights for the earliest to arrive at E.A. Diddle Arena on a Western Kentucky game day is that of Jared Savage, often alone on John Oldham Court, putting up shot after shot after shot -- dripping with perspiration in preparation of a contest still 90 minutes away.
It's just the way Savage rolls.
"Any time Jared does well, has a big game to help us win, I think of all the extra work he's put in since he's been here," fourth-year WKU head coach Rick Stansbury has said. "He works as hard as anyone we've got to become a better player -- comes early, stays late to work on his game.
"He's a gym rat. He sets a great example for our younger players to follow."
A 6-foot-5 senior guard-forward, Savage is certainly one of the Hilltoppers' most consistent performers -- averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He's started all 14 games and averages 32.6 minutes per contest, a number that is likely to rise in the aftermath of 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey being lost for the season to a knee injury.
"It's pretty simple, really, everyone needs to step up in a situation like this," Savage said, in reference to Bassey's absence. "We've all got to be the best we can be and do all we can do to make this team better."
So far, so good, for the most part. Following Saturday's 69-53 victory at arch-rival Middle Tennessee, the Hilltoppers stand 10-6 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA heading into Thursday's home game against Old Dominion.
Savage's journey to the WKU campus has been circuitous -- and ironic.
He was a star at hometown Warren Central High School, located less than a mile from Diddle Arena on Morgantown Road in Bowling Green. He averaged 18 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior, but wound up signing with Austin Peay State University of the Ohio Valley Conference.
At Austin Peay, he averaged 6.4 points per game as a freshman, helping the eighth-seeded Governors win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament by making a record nine 3-pointers over four games -- sending APSU to the NCAA Tournament.
As a sophomore at APSU in 2016-17, he averaged 10.3 points (making 57 shots from 3-point range) and 4.4 rebounds, while hitting 85% of his free throws. He scored a season-high 24 points in the Governors' 97-92 loss to the Hilltoppers in Diddle that season.
Then, Savage decided to return home and transfer to WKU, sitting out the 2017-18 season.
Last season, as a junior, Savage started all 34 games for the Hilltoppers, averaging 35.7 minutes per game. He also averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, knocking down 80-of-222 shots from long distance (36%) and making 81% of his free throws.
This season, Savage has had some big moments. He passed 1,000 points for his collegiate career on Nov. 23 when he scored 16 points in a win over Illinois State, and his dramatic corner 3-pointer on Dec. 7 sent Western's home game against Arkansas into overtime -- the Hilltoppers ultimately won, 86-79.
"Shout-out to Coach (Stansbury) and all my teammates for trusting me," Savage said of his clutch trey against the Razorbacks. "They drew up a play for me, and I just shot it. That's what I work for all the time. I'm in the gym all the time shooting shots like that. Everyone wants to hit the game-tying shot, so it was nice."
Preparation followed by execution.
It's just the way Savage rolls.
