During his outstanding basketball career, Cliff Hagan won just about every championship he could.
He played in four different decades, capturing titles at the state, collegiate and professional levels of basketball.
The 89-year-old, who turns 90 in December, was a star on Owensboro High School’s first state championship team in 1949. Playing for coach Lawrence McGinnis, Hagan scored a then-state-record 41 points in the Red Devils’ 65-47 win over Lafayette in the state tournament championship game in Louisville — and he still holds that memory as the fondest from his playing days.
“It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, winning the state high school championship,” he said. “I managed to score 41 points in the championship game. I almost had as many points as Lafayette at halftime. And I didn’t know there was any record or whatever, I didn’t know until after — and that didn’t hold for too long.
“But, that was the greatest thrill I ever had, sports-wise.”
Hagan was, indeed, correct. His point output was surpassed just three years later, but the impact he left behind was indelible.
In his first season playing for the Wildcats — as a sophomore, since freshmen weren’t allowed to play NCAA varsity sports until more than a decade later — Hagan helped Adolph Rupp’s squad go 32-2, reach a No. 1 ranking and capture its second consecutive national title.
During his UK career, Hagan recorded 1,475 points and 1,035 rebounds, and he was a two-time First-Team All-American. The 6-foot-4 forward had his No. 6 jersey retired following his final collegiate season in 1954.
After spending two years in the military — Hagan also won Worldwide Air Force basketball titles while stationed at Andrews Air Force Base — he began his career with the NBA’s St. Louis Hawks, who had traded the draft rights to Bill Russell to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Hagan and Ed Macauley.
In his second professional season, Hagan and Bob Pettit guided the Hawks to the 1958 NBA title.
“The year before that, my first year, we played Boston (in the finals),” Hagan recalled. “We’d never won anything. We went up there, the place was half-full, and we beat them in the first game.
“The next Saturday and Sunday, it was packed. It goes back and forth, back and forth, and in the seventh game, in double overtime, they beat us for their first championship. The next year, we played them again and beat them in the sixth game.”
Hagan scored 27.7 points per game in the playoffs, leading the Hawks to their first and only championship.
“We had to go through Detroit and Minneapolis to get there,” Hagan said. “And in the sixth game (of the finals), Bob Pettit scores 50 points.
“That’s all you hear, is Bob Pettit getting 50 points. He averaged 25 points for the entire playoffs, with that 50, and I averaged 28 points. Nobody knows it. Why am I telling it? So you’ll know it.”
Hagan speaks in jest, of course, but his point stands. Pettit is regarded as an influential legend in NBA history, but Hagan’s contributions — five All-Star Game nominations and two All-NBA Second Team selections — were a key catalyst to the Hawks’ success back then. St. Louis reached the finals four times in Hagan’s 10-year NBA career and was the only team to disrupt the Celtics’ run of nine championships in 10 seasons.
Now, as he looks back, Hagan can hardly believe how much the landscape of professional sports has changed.
“Well, it’s an old feeling,” he said, laughing. “When I played, there were only 10 teams, maybe just eight. There were 80 players in the whole country, so it was a very small group of people at that time.”
And, Hagan added, “of course, we made no money.” In his first year, he said, he received a single paycheck for $5,500.
“It was $5,000 and then $500 if I made the team,” he quipped.
Following his NBA career, Hagan was a player-coach with the ABA’s Dallas Chapparals. He averaged 15.1 points per game before retiring at the beginning of the 1969-70 season. In 1972, he returned to UK as an assistant athletic director and, three years later, took over the main AD job until he resigned in 1988.
Hagan, with everything he’s accomplished, still holds at least one specific achievement — lending his name to the Owensboro chapter of the Boys & Girls Club — in higher regard than some of the others. He and his wife, Martha, who celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, make regular trips to the club to attend its annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraisers.
“I got a call back in the 1960s when I was still with the St. Louis Hawks,” he said. “I got a call from Mr. Hugh Potter, who was the manager of (WOMI-AM radio) at the time, telling me there was a group trying to start a boys club and they wanted to use my name. Of course, they could use it.
“I had no idea what was going to happen. Today, well, it’s really unbelievable what’s happened.”
