Owensboro High School dropped Union County 90-68 in boys basketball on Tuesday.
Tucker Hagan had 22 points to lead the Red Devils. Hagan made four 3s. Amari Wales had 18 points for the Devils.
Matt Brown added 11 points, and Kenyata Carbon and Isaac Humphrey each scored 10 for OHS.
UNION COUNTY 10-22-11-25 -- 68
OWENSBORO 16-26-21-27 -- 90
Union County (68) -- Wilkes 16, Gaither 13, King 10, Manuel 9, Johnson 9, Kanipe 6, Martin 5.
Owensboro (90) -- Hagan 22, Wales 18, Brown 11, Carbon 10, Humphrey 10, Dickinson 8, Greathouse 7, Hinton 4.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 76GREENWOOD 70
Owensboro Catholic got 18 points each from Ji Webb and Brian Griffith at Greenwood. Drew Hartz and Luke Scales each scored 11 for the Aces and Gray Weaver added 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 21-26-12-17 -- 76
GREENWOOD 15-16-16-23 -- 70
Owensboro Catholic (76) -- Webb 18, Griffith 18, Hartz 11, Scales 11, Gray Weaver 10, Riney 5, Mundy 3.
Greenwood (70) -- Stansbury 19, Stinnett 19, Grant 18, Carroll 10, Williams 2, Ware 1, Haskins 1.
OHIO COUNTY 77MEADE COUNTY 48
Tripp Manning led Ohio County with 24 points at home, making four 3s and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Ohio County 14-of-29 from 3-point range.
Hunter Pharis scored 15 for Ohio County. Trey Lewis and Elijah Decker added 12 points each for Ohio County.
Ohio County held Meade County to four points in the final quarter.
MEADE COUNTY 14-15-15-4 -- 48
OHIO COUNTY 18-20-17-22 -- 77
Meade County (48) -- Mitchell Dozier 11, Johnston 7, Aball 4, Cameron Decker 18, Turner 8.
Ohio County (77) -- Manning 24, Pharis 15, Lewis 12, Decker 12, Hunter Culbertson 5, Davis 5, Frady 2, Renfrow 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 47McLEAN COUNTY 53
Logan Patterson scored 21 points to lead McLean County in Calhoun. Brayden Bishop added 10 points for the Cougars.
Kaleb Keown scored 12 points to lead Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-10-9-18 -- 47
McLEAN COUNTY 17-13-8-15 -- 53
Hancock County (47) -- Keown 12, Potts 8, Dickson 7, Elder 6, Powers 6, Wethington 4, Ogle 2, Curry 2.
McLean County (53) -- Patterson 21, Bishop 10, Springer 9, Ninns 5, Clark 4, Dame 2, Inglehart 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 68LOGAN COUNTY 57
Nash Divine had 17 points, Trey Lovell added 16 and Hayden Perkins had 11 to lead Muhlenberg County at Russellville.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6-21-14-27
LOGAN COUNTY 13-10-18-16
Muhlenberg County (68) -- Divine 17, Lovell 16, Perkins 11, Summers 9, Rose 7, Vincent 5, Carver 2.
Logan County (57) -- Woodard 24, Nazario 18, Thompson 5, Griggs 3, Hardison 3, Vick 2, Basham 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 78EDMONSON COUNTY 55
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 26 points and Justin Shrewsberry added 24, 16 in second half, to lead Breckinridge County at Brownsville.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 17-21-21-19 -- 78
EDMONSON COUNTY 10-15-15-15 -- 55
Breckinridge County -- Mitchell 26, Shrewsberry 24, Lucas 11, Seeger 5, O'Donaghue 5, Morris 4, Crisp 2.
Edmonson County -- Decker 15, Rose 12, Clemons 9, Booker 8, Pierce 5, Woosley 1.
GIRLSMUHLENBERG COUNTY 75CHRISTIAN COUNTY 66
Grace Hauslein led the Lady Mustangs with 27 points in Greenville. Hauslein was 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Destin Armour added 22 points, five assists and four steals. Elisabeth Joines added 18 points and six rebounds.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 19-14-22-11 -- 66
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18-16-19-22 -- 75
Christian County (66) -- T. McGee 23, Shemwell 14, Brolin 13, Watkins 9, Killebrew 4, Bell 2, E. McGee 1.
Muhlenberg County (75) -- Hauslein 27, Armour 22, Joines 18, Boggess 5, Stovall 3.
MCLEAN COUNTY 66TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 36
The visiting Lady Cougars blitzed the Lady Rebels with a 23-5 first-quarter run and never looked back in a 30-point rout at Elkton.
Alyssa Burrough scored a game-best 21 points for McLean County, which also got 15 points from Bailie Walker.
Todd County Central was led by Lucy Chester's 17 points.
MCLEAN COUNTY 23-19-12-12 -- 66
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 5-13-7-11 -- 36
McLean County (66) -- Burrough 21, Walker 15, McMahon 9, Patterson 6, Hampton 6, Rush 4, Galloway 2, Bell 2, Frailley 1.
Todd County Central (36) -- Chester 17, Simons 7, Johnson 4, Leavell 4, Fort 4.
MONDAY'S GAMEHENDERSON COUNTY 71APOLLO 41
Emilee Hope put up a double-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and added seven assists and four steals to lead Henderson County at home Monday.
Hope made 7-of-10 from 3-point range.
Zoe Floyd led Apollo with 12 points, eight of those coming in the third quarter after Henderson County had built a 44-19 halftime lead.
