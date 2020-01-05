LEXINGTON
There was no major collision, no terrible contortion of a knee or ankle.
Ashton Hagans was moving into defensive position near the centercourt jump circle. Without doing anything, really, he suddenly reached down and grabbed the back of his left leg, around the back of hisankle.
Hagans motioned toward the bench, then he started hopping around on his right foot.
Next thing you know, there was a timeout, toward the final buzzer of the University of Kentucky's 71-59 win over Missouri, and Hagans was hobbling over by the Kentucky bench.
As he went slowly to the locker room, and with some help, the speculation began.
Rolled ankle? Something worse? Achilles tendon tear? Oh, no, not that, not an Achilles tendon tear.
There were visions of BBN going to bed Saturday night hoping that this wouldn't be an Achilles heel for Hagans, but instead an Achilles heal.
It would be difficult to figure out what player in college basketball would be more valuable to their team right now than Hagans is to Kentucky.
UK coach John Calipari concentrated on that thought after he delivered the news on Hagans' injury that allowed UK's team and its fan base to exhale a little.
Hagans didn't injure his Achilles, which is a many-months injury to recover from. Hagans did injure his ankle, a low ankle sprain.
"High ankle sprains take like two weeks," Calipari said. "A low ankle sprain takes 18 hours. So, he'll be fine."
For those following the timeline for No. 17 UK's next game, it is Tuesday night at Georgia.
Hagans might miss out on that contest, maybe another one as well.
That would become some kind of experiment of short-term survival for the Wildcats (10-3).
This would be a tangible measurement of how much Hagans, the sophomore point guard, means to UK.
"When he was limping, it definitely dropped my heart," said Immanuel Quickley, who scored 23 points for Kentucky. "I'm sure everybody was holding their breath a little bit."
Nick Richards, who had a double-double for Kentucky with 21 points and 12 rebounds, knows Hagans gets everybody on the team involved.
"He's very valuable to the team," Richards said. "He finds everybody open shots, he facilitates everybody. He also works with you, he put in a lot of hours trying to improve his layups, trying to get easy buckets for us.
"He provides energy for us. He'd be the guy in the huddle that would say, 'Let's go run some plays for this guy so he can get going.' "
For Nate Sestina and his teammates, there were some heart-pounding moments until they found out the certain diagnosis on Hagans.
"I saw him grabbing his foot, when I saw him reaching down into his shoe, I thought his sock was bunched up," Sestina said. "Then he said it was his foot was hurt, it was a little worrisome.
"Ashton's our guy, he's a hard-nosed guy on offense and defense. If it had been something else, that would've been pretty devastating, but to have it be that instead of what it could've been, in our locker room there was about 50 pounds lifted off everybody's shoulders when we found out it was a sprain.
Hagans didn't have a great scoring day, but he did make 7-of-8 free throws, he grabbed five rebounds, passed for seven assists. Hagans made two cuts across the top of the key with the ball on different possessions, directed Quickley to a spot outside the 3-point line, and got Quickley the ball for long 3s.
Hagans knew where his fellow sophomore guard needed to be to have the best chance to score.
Hagans committed five turnovers but also drew eight fouls on Missouri.
"If he doesn't play the way he does, then we don't play the way we're supposed to," Sestina said. "That's just what he does for us. If we need a stop on defense, he's going to get it. If we need something going on offense, like against Ohio State he was driving, bodying big men, finishing through it."
Hagans may miss a couple of games, but at least he should be able to return in short order to help Kentucky finish with some more wins.
